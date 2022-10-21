Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets real on relationship with Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard amid Battle of LA narrative
Thursday night produced quite a spectacle between the Los Angeles Lakers and their bitter cross-town rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers. For new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley, it was a chance to rekindle some old flames with his former team and a handful of his ex-teammates. Beverley spent four seasons...
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
Kyrie Irving is an exceptionally gifted basketball player but to say he lacks some self-awareness might be an understatement. Irving seems like a man who always wants to go against the grain and his willingness to be very open about the things he believes in has led to him becoming one of the most polarizing NBA athletes around.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance
New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
Karl Malone told a really funny Charles Barkley story.
Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Ime Udoka's mistress' identity has been revealed as "devout Mormon married mother-of-three” 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
With their recent loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony Davis expressed his frustration over Russell Westbrook and other teammates not making shots at the crucial time.
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News
Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."
LeBron James defends Russell Westbrook after falling to 0-3.
TMZ.com
Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud
Larsa Pippen looks like she's super into the son of her ex-husband's famous teammate -- the 'Real Housewives' star and Marcus Jordan were all over each other at a music festival. Larsa and Marcus were spotted together again Sunday ... this time at Rolling Loud in NYC, and video shows...
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
Comments / 0