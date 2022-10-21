ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

It’s a double rammy! Sheep unveiling and ribbon cutting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, October 28, 2022, there will be a double ceremony including a sheep unveiling and a ribbon cutting. The “Sheep Spectacular Addition” is in celebration of Texas Trust Credit Union’s newest location at 337 W Twohig Avenue at 11:30 a.m. TTCU was established in 1936 and currently serves the counties […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX

Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

SAISD Announces Sustainability Plan with Proposed Elementary School Mergers

At the San Angelo ISD Board Meeting on Monday, October 19, 2022, SAISD and the Board of Trustees received a formal recommendation by West Texas architecture firm, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, for a phased plan to combine four of the District’s elementary schools into two schools following a facility study of the District’s 17 elementary campuses. The architecture firm and SAISD collaborated for over six months to develop a Sustainability Plan for the future of the District with consideration of aging facilities, annual operating costs, lower enrollment and balancing campus capacities across the District.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

Black bear sighting in Sterling City

STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
STERLING CITY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Luna lifts Legacy to 56-29 win over San Angelo Central

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated San Angelo Central 56-29, winning their second straight game against a district opponent. The Rebels are now 2-1 in District 2-6A, bringing the district to a four-way tie for first place between Legacy, Permian, Central and Frenship. Reigning ABC Big 2 Athlete of the Week Ezequiel Luna helped […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Angelo State Smothers A&M Kingsville’s Offense to Win 34-7

SAN ANGELO, TX — The No. 2 Angelo State Rams (7-0)(5-0) hosted the undefeated No. 15 Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas (7-0)(5-0) in a high-powered Lonestar Conference matchup at 1st Community Credit Union field at LeGrand Stadium at 6 p.m. Both teams traded punches for most of the first half,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelette Dance Team looks ready for Homecoming

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State dance team, the Angelettes, are gearing up for the Homecoming game this weekend. The team says that they have been participating in Homecoming events all week long but are especially looking forward to tomorrow’s game because it is a game sure to bring excitement. Veteran Angelette Kaylen Shetler […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

