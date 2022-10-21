Read full article on original website
Related
Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
It’s a double rammy! Sheep unveiling and ribbon cutting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, October 28, 2022, there will be a double ceremony including a sheep unveiling and a ribbon cutting. The “Sheep Spectacular Addition” is in celebration of Texas Trust Credit Union’s newest location at 337 W Twohig Avenue at 11:30 a.m. TTCU was established in 1936 and currently serves the counties […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX
Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
Memorial for Uvalde student unveiled near Concho River
Uziyah Sergio Garcia's family lost him during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on March 24th of this year. On the morning of October 22, 2022, family and community members gathered to unveil a plaque and bench dedicated in his honor.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 24, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
Texas Film Round-Up comes to San Angelo Saturday
Turn your Texas-related film and videotapes into digital copies this weekend at the Texas Film Round-Up.
saisd.org
SAISD Announces Sustainability Plan with Proposed Elementary School Mergers
At the San Angelo ISD Board Meeting on Monday, October 19, 2022, SAISD and the Board of Trustees received a formal recommendation by West Texas architecture firm, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, for a phased plan to combine four of the District’s elementary schools into two schools following a facility study of the District’s 17 elementary campuses. The architecture firm and SAISD collaborated for over six months to develop a Sustainability Plan for the future of the District with consideration of aging facilities, annual operating costs, lower enrollment and balancing campus capacities across the District.
Talk of the Town: Tom Green County
For some Tom Green is simply a county in Texas however its origin has deep roots in Texas history and it begins with a man called Thomas Green.
RIP From Yellowstone Just Bought A Business In This Small West Texas Town!
If you are a fan of Yellowstone, you will be happy to hear this news! Let me be a little more specific, if you are a RIP WHEELER fan, you will love this news. No, he and Beth are not divorcing. No, he's not leaving the super-popular television series. BUT he may start making frequent trips to San Angelo, Texas real soon!
Black bear sighting in Sterling City
STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
HIGHLIGHTS: Luna lifts Legacy to 56-29 win over San Angelo Central
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated San Angelo Central 56-29, winning their second straight game against a district opponent. The Rebels are now 2-1 in District 2-6A, bringing the district to a four-way tie for first place between Legacy, Permian, Central and Frenship. Reigning ABC Big 2 Athlete of the Week Ezequiel Luna helped […]
‘They like to play jokes with us’: Owners share the history of Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger
BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a small town out west lies a building full of history, the wild west and paranormal activity. In October 2015, an article was published about this hotel and the paranormal activity visitors had experienced. Dan Lafave, Co-owner of the Olde Park Hotel, was intrigued and reached out to tour the […]
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
CV PAWS says 20 or more dogs could be euthanized soon
Concho Valley PAWS encourages the public to attend their free adoption event at Petco on Saturday to save these pets lives.
San Angelo LIVE!
Angelo State Smothers A&M Kingsville’s Offense to Win 34-7
SAN ANGELO, TX — The No. 2 Angelo State Rams (7-0)(5-0) hosted the undefeated No. 15 Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas (7-0)(5-0) in a high-powered Lonestar Conference matchup at 1st Community Credit Union field at LeGrand Stadium at 6 p.m. Both teams traded punches for most of the first half,...
Angelette Dance Team looks ready for Homecoming
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State dance team, the Angelettes, are gearing up for the Homecoming game this weekend. The team says that they have been participating in Homecoming events all week long but are especially looking forward to tomorrow’s game because it is a game sure to bring excitement. Veteran Angelette Kaylen Shetler […]
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Mainstream Democrat (National Socialist) Attacks GOP Voters with "Baby Killers All" Tirade
SAN ANGELO – I wasn't going to publish this letter. I didn't want to publish it because of the personal attacks and obvious misinformation. You, the audience of San Angelo LIVE! deserve better. After receiving this email from Miles McMillan, I ignored it for days. Then it hit me....
Comments / 0