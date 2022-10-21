Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Lebanon 32-14 Ireland - Five-try Cedars beat Wolfhounds
Tries: Robinson, Kiraz, Morkos, El-Zakhem, Miski Goals: Moses 6. Lebanon are in pole position to make the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals after a 32-14 win over Ireland. Tries from Reece Robinson, Jacob Kiraz and Brandon Morkos helped the dominant Cedars into a 20-4 lead at the break. Louis Senior's...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
West Ham v Bournemouth: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will West Ham secure victory over Bournemouth? Join Will Unwin to find out
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Dalot, Cristiano, Kvaratskhelia, Jhon, Gerrard, Trossard, Bastoni
Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Mirror) Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United's 37-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. (Sunday World) Former Manchester United...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
BBC
South Wales derby: A hard act for Swansea City to follow as Cardiff City seek revenge
The 115th south Wales derby sees hosts looking to start another party welcoming guests who must feel they are due a celebration. Swansea City take on Cardiff City on Sunday (12:00 BST) having loved every minute of their two Championship encounters with the neighbours last season. Russell Martin's team did...
BBC
Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum
An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
90% of schools in England will run out of money next year, heads warn
Exclusive: Heads say they will be in deficit next academic year, even without cuts Jeremy Hunt is planning
SB Nation
Report: FA Will Not Investigate Klopp Comments On Sportswashing Clubs
Jürgen Klopp created a bit of a media storm last week before Liverpool faced Manchester City at Anfield. The German manager made comments, and not for the first time, about the unmatchable spending power of clubs that are owned by states for the purposes of sportswashing. “What does Liverpool...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
US News and World Report
Australia Aims for 'Responsible' Budget After UK Mayhem
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Labor government will launch its first budget next week with warnings about global recession and tough spending choices at home, while still meeting the modest promises made to win election earlier this year. Keen to avoid any echo of the mayhem caused by Britain's recent mini-budget, Treasurer...
Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford but fails to quash Villa link
The Brentford manager Thomas Frank, thought to be under consideration at Aston Villa, said: ‘There are a lot of rumours out there’
