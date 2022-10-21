Jeep Wranglers, Jeep Gladiators, and Ram 1500 Trucks With Diesel Engines Recalled for Potentially Faulty Fuel Pumps

Read full article on original website
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
Carscoops
Another Recall For Ram 1500, Jeep Gladiator And Wrangler Models, This Time For Seat Belts
The U.S. arm of the Stellantis group has issued a recall for a number of 2022 Ram 1500, 2021 Jeep Wrangler, and 2022 Jeep Gladiator models because of an potential problem related to the front seat belt retractors. The car manufacturer has revealed that certain front seat belt retractors may...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Jalopnik
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Is Already Sold Out
Yesterday, GMC finally revealed the 2024 Sierra EV, an electric pickup truck that promises 754 horsepower and 400 miles of range. At least for now, it’s only available in one configuration: the $107,000 fully loaded Denali Edition 1. Although as of today, though “available” probably isn’t the right word to use because it’s already sold out.
The Ford F-150’s Transmission Might Not Be Built Ford Tough
The Ford F-150 is known to be a tough full-size truck. But does this pickup have transmission issues? The post The Ford F-150’s Transmission Might Not Be Built Ford Tough appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Long-Delayed Tesla Semi Truck Seemingly Breaks Down, Causing Highway Delays
When Elon Musk announced the Tesla Semi truck back in 2017, it brought a major potential disruption to the fore of the transportation industry. Reducing dependence on diesel fuel and its fluctuating cost, along with operating trucks that are theoretically cleaner and easier and cheaper to maintain is an alluring prospect to shipping companies and independent long haulers alike. As noble as electrifying America's passenger vehicles is, diesel burning Semi trucks are blamed for a significant portion of total vehicle emissions; so wide adoption of the Tesla Semi (or EV trucks like it) could be a big boon to the environment—especially if the electricity used to recharge those trucks is sustainably sourced from wind or solar.
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
Signs your car battery needs to be replaced
TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
Jalopnik
Give Into Nostalgia and Buy This 14-Color Wrap for Your Dodge Challenger
If there’s one thing Dodge loves to do with the Challenger, it’s playing into peoples’ nostalgia, and its latest offering is no different. This time it doesn’t have to do with an engine or a trim package. Instead it’s all about colors. During Dodge Speed...
cohaitungchi.com
RV upgrades: 34 valuable travel trailer & camper mods
Whether you’re a full-time RVer, weekend warrior, or an RV owner who rents your rig out to others, RV upgrades are an important way to make your camper safer and more comfortable. Even if you primarily use your RV for short vacations, there are many little touches you can make to help your RV feel more like home.
scaffoldmag.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
Chevrolet Silverado HD, Ford Super Duty, GMC Sierra HD: The Time for Heavy-Duty Trucks Arrives
Heavy-duty trucks aren't just workhorses. They also boast upscale interiors on par with luxury cars. Here are the most highly anticipated HD trucks. The post Chevrolet Silverado HD, Ford Super Duty, GMC Sierra HD: The Time for Heavy-Duty Trucks Arrives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Turns Out That Lifted Corvette Is Pretty Damn Good at Off-Roading
That lifted C5 Corvette we covered a few months back has a new owner. And he’s hooning it off-road. The lifted C5 was originally built by YouTuber ZeroToSixty. He bought the typically paved-track beast and modified it with a four-inch lift and fitting it with not-cheap 33-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. While he did drive it, he was really aiming to sell it — eventually posting it to Facebook Marketplace for just $8,500.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 'Tribute to Carrera RS' Is Exactly What the Name Suggests
While this is unlikely to come as a surprise to most of you, Porsche’s new GT3 RS is no great beauty. It’s a wild, violent, aero-before-all, no-holds-barred track car that doesn’t really care about style. Except now Porsche has gone and put one of the all-time best color combinations on the new GT3 RS to celebrate the classic Carrera RS from the 1970s, and the results are surprisingly great.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
