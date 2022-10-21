Jeep Wranglers, Jeep Gladiators, and Ram 1500 Trucks With Diesel Engines Recalled for Potentially Faulty Fuel Pumps

When Elon Musk announced the Tesla Semi truck back in 2017, it brought a major potential disruption to the fore of the transportation industry. Reducing dependence on diesel fuel and its fluctuating cost, along with operating trucks that are theoretically cleaner and easier and cheaper to maintain is an alluring prospect to shipping companies and independent long haulers alike. As noble as electrifying America's passenger vehicles is, diesel burning Semi trucks are blamed for a significant portion of total vehicle emissions; so wide adoption of the Tesla Semi (or EV trucks like it) could be a big boon to the environment—especially if the electricity used to recharge those trucks is sustainably sourced from wind or solar.

2 DAYS AGO