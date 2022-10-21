Read full article on original website
Larry Kudlow: Biden is incapable of telling the truth
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow critiques President Biden, comparing his economic policies to former President Donald Trump's and the impact that Americans face on "Kudlow."
Stuart Varney: President Biden had a 'very bad day'
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's 'very bad day' as the president faces a series of challenges ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes $80K bid for diamond earrings at art gala
Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. The child bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings Saturday, shocking auctioneers Keke Palmer, an actress, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, a businesswoman and Blue Ivy's grandmother.
Yellen says inflation remains Biden's No. 1 priority as Democrats face election onslaught
Fighting record-high inflation remains a top priority for the Biden administration, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, addressing a growing concern about the state of the U.S. economy ahead of the pivotal midterm elections. "Let me be very clear: inflation in the United States remains far too high," Yellen...
Lawsuit filed against California weed companies for not getting consumers high enough
A lawsuit was filed against two California weed companies for allegedly using false advertising. It claims products were marketed with higher THC levels than they actually contained.
South Carolina family-run cheesesteak restaurant closes, cites inflation and labor shortage
A South Carolina cheesesteak restaurant owned by the same family for three generations is closing its doors amid soaring inflation and an ongoing labor shortage.
Kendra Scott reveals how Dolly Parton inspired her to become one of the richest self-made women in America
The 1980 film "9 to 5," which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, inspired Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott Jewlery to launch a multimillion-dollar business.
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Retail giant Adidas said Tuesday that it terminated its partnership with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following his recent remarks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Economists rip White House for economic 'spin': 'Actively making the problem worse'
Multiple economists ripped the White House on Monday after chief of staff Ron Klain posted a tweet downplaying negative economic news as "noise."
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Two Chinese spies charged with allegedly obstructing US investigation into Huawei
The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed charges against two Chinese spies for allegedly interfering with a US investigation into Huawei.
Democrats ask Biden for another strategic oil release, this time to heat homes in New England
Democrats have asked President Biden to release home heating oil reserves to keep prices low this winter, saying Putin and COVID have caused a disruption in energy supplies.
Yeezy products removed, Gap says, shuts down YeezyGap website
Gap Inc. is removing Yeezy Gap items from stores and has already shut down the website associated with the apparel line, the clothing retailer said Tuesday.
Kraft Heinz CEO predicts continued inflation, more price increases next year
Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio predicted in a recent interview that inflation will persist and more price increases will happen in 2023. He made the comments during a CNN Business interview published Monday in which he discussed certain challenges impacting the food industry. "We’ve already increased the prices that we...
Print of King Charles’ Balmoral Castle painting sells for $6,500: ‘Exceeded its estimate by so much’
A print of a 2001 painting by King Charles III sold at auction for a whopping $6,500 or nearly 10 times the original estimate. The print, sold on Thursday as part of Bonhams’ "The Scottish Home" auction, was one of 100. "This charming print combined the king’s passion for...
Crushing inflation could push unemployment to 6%, Wall Street bank warns
Deutsche Bank strategists warned this week that more than 4 million Americans could lose their jobs as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation.
