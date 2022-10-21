Read full article on original website
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes $80K bid for diamond earrings at art gala
Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. The child bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings Saturday, shocking auctioneers Keke Palmer, an actress, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, a businesswoman and Blue Ivy's grandmother.
Two Chinese spies charged with trying to obstruct US Huawei investigation, Garland says – live
Duo accused of trying to disrupt DoJ’s criminal prosecution of Chinese telecoms giant – follow all the latest news
Airbnb’s CEO warns the most dangerous part of remote work isn’t lost productivity—it’s loneliness
Isolation and loneliness were are already becoming public health concerns before the pandemic, and it’s only gotten worse.
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app
Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is hiring a professional TikTok watcher to scroll the app for 12 hours total over the span of three days. Here's what the job entails.
Remote workers are powering through and working while sick — and it's bad for them and their companies
If you're working from home, why take a sick day? Experts say it could impact work culture by setting the wrong precedent for your team.
Kendra Scott reveals how Dolly Parton inspired her to become one of the richest self-made women in America
The 1980 film "9 to 5," which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, inspired Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott Jewlery to launch a multimillion-dollar business.
Elon Musk says Tesla will build 50,000 semis annually starting in 2024, making it a top truck company
Five years after it was announced, Tesla will be delivering its first electric Semi to Pepsi on Dec. 1. But it plans to be shipping a lot more than that soon. Elon Musk said during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that the automaker is aiming to sell 50,000 of the tractors in 2024.
Big Tech creating big danger? GOP lawmakers signal social media is ‘facilitating’ border crisis crimes
GOP Reps. Kat Cammack and Tony Gonzales slam Big Tech and the Biden administration for being complicit in "facilitating" human and drug smuggling crimes along the southern border.
Expert warns developing home heating oil shortage is around the corner as gas prices fall
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 'Varney & Co.' Monday to discuss gas and home heating oil prices going into the winter months.
US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice
A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year
