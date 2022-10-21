Mark Zuckerberg's private jet burned $158,000 worth of fuel in two months despite frequent climate activism

Finally! Thank you Mr. Catenacci for being brave enough to call out the hypocrisy of some of the climate change activists. I do not own an electric vehicle and take offense to those that encourage me (and others) to go electric when so many of them have yachts and private planes that they travel in just for fun.
ask this liar biden how much jet fuel air force one burned while he canceled our self reliant gas pipeline and pretends to care about global warming yet rejoined the Paris climate which is a system of super expensive global fuel importing instead of us making it ourselves
Marky Zuck already did his big bit for global warming for climate change by spending $419 million getting Biden elected. Biden immediately started paying it back on his first day in office with economy destroying petroleum industry decisions.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
