ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Mark Zuckerberg's private jet burned $158,000 worth of fuel in two months despite frequent climate activism

By Thomas Catenacci FOXBusiness
Fox Business
Fox Business
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 506

Bmore
3d ago

Finally! Thank you Mr. Catenacci for being brave enough to call out the hypocrisy of some of the climate change activists. I do not own an electric vehicle and take offense to those that encourage me (and others) to go electric when so many of them have yachts and private planes that they travel in just for fun.

Reply(31)
373
bidensmom2
2d ago

ask this liar biden how much jet fuel air force one burned while he canceled our self reliant gas pipeline and pretends to care about global warming yet rejoined the Paris climate which is a system of super expensive global fuel importing instead of us making it ourselves

Reply(28)
234
Daniel Gaddis
2d ago

Marky Zuck already did his big bit for global warming for climate change by spending $419 million getting Biden elected. Biden immediately started paying it back on his first day in office with economy destroying petroleum industry decisions.

Reply(20)
153
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
599
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy