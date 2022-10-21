Read full article on original website
The Good News for Oct. 22
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The Trunk or Treat Guide 2022 is updated daily, and you can sign up for the CCN newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox every morning.
Lindbergh Holden
Lindbergh Holden, age 94, Whiteville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born September 1, 1928 in Brunswick County to the late Richard Holden and Rushia Clemmons Holden. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife...
Jimmy Lee Brisson
January 14, 1937 ~ October 19, 2022 (age 85) Jimmy Lee Brisson, age 85, of Bladenboro went to his eternal home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 after a long battle with illness. He reunited with his parents, Luther Franklin Brisson and Mary Helen Hester Brisson, his loving wife Phyllis Brisson, his son Little Jimmy and his son-in-law Phil Edwards.
Raeford Inman
December 26, 1944 ~ October 21, 2022 (age 77) Raeford Inman, age 77 of Boardman, went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022, in his home. Raeford was born on December 26, 1944, son of the late Dolan Inman and Kathleen Williamson Inman. Funeral times will be...
Tabor City Yam Festival Parade Gallery 2022
The 2022 Tabor City Yam Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning. Local businesses, beauty queens, horses, Shriners, clowns, and many more participated in the annual celebration. This year marks the 51st anniversary for the sweet potato event.
The Pack Win on the Road
An explosive second half by the Whiteville Wolfpack helped clinch the Waccamaw Conference Championship with a 42-12 win over the Trask Titans. Whiteville is now 4-0 in Conference play while Trask dropped to 3-1. Even if the Pack loses its final game and has the same final Conference record as the Titans, the head to head win will give Whiteville the Championship.
Voting Busy at Early Polls
More than 1,600 voters have cast ballots since early polls opened Thursday. Daily reports from the board of elections showed that on Thursday and Friday, a total of 1,621 people have taken advantage of the early polls. Sunday (today) was expected to busy as well, with several churches planning to bus voters to the polls after morning worship. This year is the first time Sunday voting has been held in Columbus County. The elections board narrowly approved replacing one Saturday poll with a Sunday in a split vote earlier this year.
