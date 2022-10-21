Read full article on original website
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
whcuradio.com
Joly: IPD has relaxed some requirements for recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department continues to recruit lateral transfers and new officers. Now, Acting Chief John Joly tells us they are relaxing some standards. They also look at a possible recruit’s personnel history. Joly is seeking the addition of seven police positions in the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
NewsChannel 36
Trunk or Treat returns to YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins Co.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County took advantage of the warm weather over the weekend, hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Nearly 25 organizations parked outside the YMCA to share candy, community information, and Halloween goodies with families. Parents and kids could also participate in other Halloween festivities and enter the best costume contest. Despite kicking off the free event last year due to COVID, the Y in Ithaca felt it was right to bring the event back to Tompkins County in 2022.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — As Tompkins County continues its recovery from COVID-19, tourism numbers are on the rise. Peggy Coleman is with the Ithaca Tompkins County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She shared an update recently on Ithaca’s Morning News. But Coleman adds other areas have not seen as...
Salt City Market mural completed in downtown Syracuse (video, photos)
Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs. It celebrates how people are united by food and culture. The Syracuse Urban Partnership, which owns...
whcuradio.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Over 1,000 people at trunk or treat
Broome County's 4th annual trunk or treat gathering took place today, Sunday, October 23rd at Otsiningo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ski resort company defends closing Toggenburg after NY says it created monopoly
Fabius, N.Y. — Intermountain Management’s president on Saturday defended the company’s purchase of Toggenburg Mountain and its decision to close the ski slope in 2021. The state’s Attorney’s General Office said Intermountain — which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton — wants to create a monopoly on ski resorts in the Syracuse-area. The state filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against the company.
whcuradio.com
Towns of Lapeer, Scott to hold budget meetings on Tuesday
SCOTT, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Cortland County towns have upcoming budget meetings. Officials in Lapeer will talk about next year’s spending. Residents are invited to attend the meeting, which happens on Tuesday at 6:30 PM at the Lapeer Highway Garage on Clarks Corners Road. A budget workshop in...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
whcuradio.com
TCAT announces continued service reductions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will continue their reduced service this week. The affected routes are Route 10, 13, 17, 21, 37, 52, 67, 81, and 83. The transit company says they are still dealing with supply chain issues and a shortage of mechanics. TCAT will continue offering reduced service week to week until further notice.
DVM 360
Cornell veterinary students gain shadowing experience at the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show
The veterinary college has been a proud partner of the dog show since 2021. For the 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, 20 veterinary students from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (Cornell) attended and shadowed veterinarians to gain hands-on experience and up-close look at purebred show dogs. The show was held from September 29 to October 1 at Sampson State Park in Romulus, New York.
‘Gala of Taste’ to benefit Mercy House of Southern Tier
The 9th Annual "Gala of Taste' to support Mercy House of the Southern Tier is being held on Thursday, October 27th, at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center located at 78 Exchange Street in Binghamton.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
iheartoswego.com
Anthony Michael Crouse – October 20, 2022
Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford). Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Florida. He worked...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
Binghamton rolls to a big win under the lights
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Binghamton beat Ithaca 38-0.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins Community Bank to host virtual seminar for first time homebuyers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A virtual information session for would-be homebuyers. Tompkins Community Bank will host a seminar for first-time homebuyers. Experts on the process from start to finish will be on hand to discuss the various programs and services available to prospective buyers. “There are many questions surrounding...
