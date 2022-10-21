Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
How big of a favorite is Ohio State against Penn State, and who are the potential X factors on both sides?
It’s officially Ohio State week for the Penn State football program. The No. 13 Nittany Lions are closing out a difficult three-game stretch that began with games against Michigan and Minnesota. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the country. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver...
Penn State pummels Minnesota: Five PSU names to know with unbeaten Ohio State up next
Penn State’s first go-round with a top-five team in 2022 did not end well. Michigan did a number on James Franklin’s Nittany Lions. Another huge Big Ten East battle is next for 6-1 Penn State. Undefeated Ohio State visits State College on Saturday.
Penn State routs Minnesota to bounce back in front of a Whiteout crowd: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State returns to the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium and is set to play host to Minnesota in front of a Whiteout crowd. The Nittany Lions are 4 1/2-point favorites over the visiting Golden Gophers in a matchup between two teams looking to get back their early-season momentum. Minnesota has lost two straight, and Penn State comes off a 41-17 blowout loss to Michigan.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Penn State rights the ship against Minnesota and proves its resiliency in the process
The Nittany Lions recovered after a slow start Saturday and blowout loss last week.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Big nights by Penn State’s Parker Washington and two Lions tight ends doom Minnesota on a White Out Saturday night
STATE COLLEGE – A balanced Penn State offense is a dangerous Penn State offense. James Franklin’s No. 16 Nittany Lions leaned on a variety of skill players in a surprisingly easy 45-17 White Out victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game
Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
Eli Manning and Penn State fans enjoy White Out win; Faces in the crowd
Penn State bounced back from their first loss nicely Saturday night with a 45-17 blowout win over Minnesota in the annual White Out game. Among those on hand were former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning along with lettermen Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders and members of the 2012 team including Michael Mauti, Jordan Hill, Gerald Hodges and Michael Zordich.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State’s Sean Clifford named Big Ten offensive player of the week
From pregame boos to postgame celebrations, Sean Clifford had himself quite a night on Saturday. And on Monday, he was recognized for his efforts. Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota.
Penn State-Minnesota free live stream (10/22/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
The 5-0 start was nice but everyone in and around James Franklin’s Penn State program knew the Lions’ season would be defined by a three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State. PSU couldn’t handle the Wolverines last week. Unbeaten Ohio State, ranked No. 2 in the nation,...
It’s yet another edition of Penn State’s favorite nighttime drama, and the star is still Sean Clifford | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Ever been close to a couple that’s a total soap opera? Or maybe you’ve been part of one. The repeated fights bear serial reconciliations. Never is any stability achieved. You know it eventually has to end for good. But all the false alarms and makeups and breakups keep piling up until everyone just quits paying attention.
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 21
CV travels to State College for big Mid-Penn football matchup It’s the penultimate week of Mid-Penn regular season football, with big games abound in Central Pennsylvania. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
Scenes from Cumberland Valley’s football match up with State College High School
Cumberland Valley jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the second quarter before State College scored 28 unanswered points for a 35-24 halftime lead, then won going away, 48-31, at Memorial Field in State College, Pa., on Oct. 21, 2022. State College moves to 9-0 and closes out its regular...
Buffaloes flattened by Steel-High Steamrollers, 68-14
Less than a decade ago football games between Steel-High (6-1) and Newport (0-8) were hotly contested bouts as a pair of overtime thrillers will attest. More recent renewals of the series, well, have not been. The Steamrollers flattened the Buffaloes by a 68-14 count in front of a sparse Oct....
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Looking back: How the Aaronsburg Story thrust Centre County into the spotlight 73 years ago
More than 30,000 people came together for a mass demonstration against racial and religious intolerance.
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
