Penn State routs Minnesota to bounce back in front of a Whiteout crowd: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Penn State returns to the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium and is set to play host to Minnesota in front of a Whiteout crowd. The Nittany Lions are 4 1/2-point favorites over the visiting Golden Gophers in a matchup between two teams looking to get back their early-season momentum. Minnesota has lost two straight, and Penn State comes off a 41-17 blowout loss to Michigan.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game

Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
It’s yet another edition of Penn State’s favorite nighttime drama, and the star is still Sean Clifford | Jones

STATE COLLEGE – Ever been close to a couple that’s a total soap opera? Or maybe you’ve been part of one. The repeated fights bear serial reconciliations. Never is any stability achieved. You know it eventually has to end for good. But all the false alarms and makeups and breakups keep piling up until everyone just quits paying attention.
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall

The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
Buffaloes flattened by Steel-High Steamrollers, 68-14

Less than a decade ago football games between Steel-High (6-1) and Newport (0-8) were hotly contested bouts as a pair of overtime thrillers will attest. More recent renewals of the series, well, have not been. The Steamrollers flattened the Buffaloes by a 68-14 count in front of a sparse Oct....
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
