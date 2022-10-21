ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

'Harvest of Hope Festival' to be held at Crestview Community Center

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fall festival happening this weekend supports two free full-year recovery centers. The "Harvest of Hope Festival" is going on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center. General admission is $25, and includes a meal, silent auction, and other activities. Children...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Santa Rosa Historical Society hosts 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk

MILTON, Fla. -- People came out for a taste of Milton history Friday and Saturday night at the 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk. The tours started at The Imogene Theatre. Participants were guided through downtown to experience the history of the city. At each stop volunteers acted out the history...
MILTON, FL
Unrequited Presented by Pensacola Little Theatre

Fusing the haunting halls of The Center with the vibrant storytelling of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved love stories, Pensacola Little Theatre will take the concept of escapism from the beloved New York City-inspired Sleep No More and bring it here to our community. Based on William Shakespeare’s...
PENSACOLA, FL
'Vested Interest in K-9s' supplies Santa Rosa K-9 deputies with new protective vests

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies certainly had their days made after getting some new gear Friday. "Vested Interest in K-9s" supplied the sheriff's office with their bullet and stab protective vests. The sheriff's office says K-9s Bosco, Prince, Shelby and Krados are...
Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach confirmed as human

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach Thursday have been officially confirmed as human, according to the medical examiner. The Walton County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiners office completed their search Friday morning. According to deputies, a jaw bone was discovered when a man was clearing...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL

