WEAR
'Brunch and Bubbles' event held to help raise money for Gulf Coast Kids House in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The sixth annual "Brunch and Bubbles" event to help benefit Gulf Coast Kids House was held Sunday afternoon. The event featured celebrity chefs and games by the pool at Portofino Island Resort on Pensacola Beach. The prevention and outreach specialist says about 70 percent of Gulf Coast...
WEAR
Exhibit honoring female veterans to be held at Pensacola's Studer Community Institute
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A photo exhibit saluting female veterans across Northwest Florida is open to the public Friday. The "Honor Her Foundation" teamed up with "Kate Treick Photography" to present "We See You" Season Three. The exhibit features more than 100 portraits and stories of local female veterans from every...
WEAR
Rep. Gaetz explains how safety pause on T-45 fleet impacts Northwest Florida military
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A fleet of the Navy and Marine Corps T-45C Goshawks is now on a safety pause. The Chief of Naval Air Training put the pause in place one week ago. The decision was made after the discovery of an engine blade failure. Friday, Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke...
WEAR
Glass artist speaks on opportunities available at Pensacola's First City Art Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The First City Art Center in Pensacola offers classes and opportunities for anyone interested in learning more about creating art in multiple disciplines. They offer classes on glass blowing, pottery, sculptures and more. FCAC invites people of all backgrounds, ages and skill levels to explore and experiment...
WEAR
'Harvest of Hope Festival' to be held at Crestview Community Center
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fall festival happening this weekend supports two free full-year recovery centers. The "Harvest of Hope Festival" is going on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center. General admission is $25, and includes a meal, silent auction, and other activities. Children...
WEAR
Florida senate candidate Val Demings visits Pensacola ahead of midterm elections
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Florida senate candidate Val Demings made a stop in Pensacola on Saturday. Demings spoke at the Bethel AME Church to voters about issues surrounding the economy, women's rights, and her plans if she gets elected. "As you can see,...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Historical Society hosts 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk
MILTON, Fla. -- People came out for a taste of Milton history Friday and Saturday night at the 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk. The tours started at The Imogene Theatre. Participants were guided through downtown to experience the history of the city. At each stop volunteers acted out the history...
WEAR
First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event to be held in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event in Crestview. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Spanish Trail Park, off Stillwell Blvd. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Crestview...
WEAR
Pensacola Pediatrics doctor states now is the right time to get the flu shot
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Florida is one of 43-states being hit by respiratory syncytial, or RSV, in the country. Physicians say they're seeing a dangerous increase in children under the age of five and the elderly. Doctor Liz Ewing works at the Pensacola Pediatrics branch in Navarre. She says RSV symptoms...
WEAR
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
WEAR
Farmer Duke wins Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A winner has been picked for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest. According to the sheriff's office, Duke the farmer had the most votes by the community, with Mardi as a ghost coming in second place. The sheriff's office wants to thank...
WEAR
New video shows nearly 200 drivers illegally passing school buses in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nearly 200 drivers were caught on camera through Santa Rosa County’s Bus Patrol pilot program from August to early October. Cameras are installed on five school buses across the county. Santa Rosa County is one of three school districts in that state that have...
WEAR
Unrequited Presented by Pensacola Little Theatre
Fusing the haunting halls of The Center with the vibrant storytelling of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved love stories, Pensacola Little Theatre will take the concept of escapism from the beloved New York City-inspired Sleep No More and bring it here to our community. Based on William Shakespeare’s...
WEAR
'Harvest of Hope Festival' raises nearly $20,000 for 2 recovery centers in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Project Hope" and "Saving Grace" held their first ever "Harvest of Hope Festival" at the Crestview Community Center Sunday. Both organizations are a recovery home and program for anyone dealing with addiction, abuse, or homelessness. They offer free care for one-year in one of their centers...
WEAR
ECWR helps raise money for the wildlife refuge with 'Batty Fang-Tastic' Halloween event
NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge invited people to have a "spook-tacular" time at the second annual "Batty Fang-Tastic" Halloween event Saturday. Families came out in costume to trick or treat with animal ambassadors, to paint pumpkins and more. The annual event is held to help raise awareness...
WEAR
Police searching for food truck stolen from Gulf Breeze restaurant
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Police are searching for a food truck that was stolen from a Gulf Breeze business over the weekend. The truck was reported stolen Sunday after being taken overnight from the Buenos Dias Cafe parking lot at 911 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. Gulf Breeze Police says an investigation...
WEAR
Man wanted by Pensacola Police for Wells Fargo bank robbery on Bayou Boulevard
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is wanted by Pensacola Police following a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard Friday afternoon. Pensacola Police responded to the Wells Fargo bank on 4441 Bayou Boulevard at around 3:50 p.m. Police are investigating the scene, along with the Criminal Investigations...
WEAR
'Vested Interest in K-9s' supplies Santa Rosa K-9 deputies with new protective vests
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies certainly had their days made after getting some new gear Friday. "Vested Interest in K-9s" supplied the sheriff's office with their bullet and stab protective vests. The sheriff's office says K-9s Bosco, Prince, Shelby and Krados are...
WEAR
Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered in Miramar Beach confirmed as human
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach Thursday have been officially confirmed as human, according to the medical examiner. The Walton County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiners office completed their search Friday morning. According to deputies, a jaw bone was discovered when a man was clearing...
WEAR
Troopers: Two Bay Minette residents dead following car crash in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two people have died following a vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday night. Troopers say around 6:40 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21, a Toyota pickup truck with two people inside was rear ended by a Dodge Ram truck with a single driver.
