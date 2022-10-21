ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Murder of North Carolina businessman Milton Sawyer on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
 3 days ago

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” an investigation into a deadly home invasion takes a turn when an unlikely witness — on the other side of the country — comes forward.

Dennis Murphy uncovers a dark tale of lust, obsession, and manipulation.

Here is a preview of Murphy’s report:

It shouldn’t have happened here, not in this tidy, manicured subdivision that just seems to cry out: “It’s a safe place!”

BILL JONES: It was such — a shock.

DANIELLE: I remember instantly losing — like just crying.

No one here in Elizabeth City, a sleepy North Carolina waterfront community, could imagine that this beloved local businessman and his wife could figure in such a truly dark tale of lust, obsession, and manipulation.

DAVIS: Oh, the town will remember it forever.

KIM PELLINI: She’s telling him it’s all in your head, you’re just very jealous.

There were shifting stories lies piled upon lies and an act of Biblical betrayal that ended in murder.

Friday on an all-new “Dateline,” at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline’

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 31st season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

