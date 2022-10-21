Read full article on original website
No shortage of Halloween events happening in Hopkinsville
A few days ago I saw a video that a friend posted on Facebook offering her opinion about Hopkinsville’s social life. If you think there’s nothing to do, you aren’t looking hard enough, she said. I agree. It’s especially true during the Halloween season. With that in mind, here are several events happening in the coming week. There’s something for young people, older folks and even your dog.
La Vergne Parade of Lights and Winter Festival Announced
Plans are well underway for La Vergne’s 2022 Parade of Lights and Winter Festival!. This year’s Parade of Lights will be on December 3. Parade participants will leave La Vergne’s City Hall at 5:00 p.m., heading east in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks show.
Local animal shelter celebrates with Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter welcomed a large crowd of supporters to its grounds Saturday afternoon for its first ever Howl-O-Ween festival. There were games, face-painting, a bounce house, vendor booths, a silent auction, raffle, a food truck and much more and shelter director Irene Grace says it was all about giving back to those who support them all year long.
Weekend top picks: ComiCon, fall festivals and Halloween activities
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Halloween spirit is rising in Clarksville with spooky events, cosplay and fall festivals planned this weekend. ClarksvilleCon ComiCon: Bring family and friend to this Clarksville convention and enjoy comic books, toys, cosplay contest, sports cards, Super Smash Bros tournament, guest speakers and panels. Clarksville ComiCon is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn at Exit 4. Tickets are $20 for ages 11 and up, and younger children must be paired with an adult to enter free. It is one child per adult.
Sharon Mabry hosts book signing for new novel | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Author Sharon Mabry celebrated the launch of her debut novel, “The Postmaster’s Daughter,” at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday. Mabry is a former professor of music and voice at Austin Peay State University, having spent 52 years there before her retirement in May.
Katye Shelton
Katye Bethana Glasgow Shelton, age 103, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. H. Ray Dunning officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr., age 90, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Visitation Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Ebenezer AME Church. Interment Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
Big Birdie Ball Tournament turns downtown Clarksville into 9-hole course
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Golfers turned downtown into a nine-hole course during the Big Birdie Ball Tournament this weekend. For a putting fee, teams got downtown-safe equipment and a course to navigate through the city, as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was the fifth annual...
American Legion Post 289 creates Sons of American Legion Squadron
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The American Legion Post #289 has started a Sons of the American Legion Squadron. Male descendants of U.S. veterans can join to be a part of a veteran service-oriented organization. CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289 Members and veterans are the backbone of many local charitable and patriotic activities, and one is now expanding its reach by starting a whole new squadron.
Clarice Marie Clardy-White
Clarice Clardy White, formerly of Clarksville, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Powder Springs, Georgia, at the age of 89. Clarice Marie Clardy White, the youngest daughter of Columbus Clardy and Evelyn Hunt Clardy, was born on May 1, 1933, in the Rocky Hill community of Montgomery County, Tennessee. She received her early education in the public schools of Clarksville, Tennessee, graduating with honors in the class of 1951 from Burt High School. A born leader, she acquired the name of “Miss President” during her high school days as she became the president of any organization she joined. Her leadership continued while at Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education with distinction in 1955. Clarice later earned the Master of Music degree from Austin Peay State University in 1973, and also did post-graduate work at APSU.
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.
More Than 400 Compete In Fourth Annual Hoptown Half & 5K
More than 430 runners from 18 different states took part in Saturday morning’s 4th Annual Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K, with perfect weather and strong times on display. Sponsored by Planters Bank and Jennie Stuart Health, News Edge’s Eddie Owen got to visit with Parks & Recreation Director Tab Brockman shortly after the race:
Fam Fest with free T-Pain concert coming to Nashville Saturday
Two Nashville men are being recognized for their leadership in the community by the major tea company Lipton U.S.A.
Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
Car wash raises $8K for Hendersonville cop diagnosed with terminal cancer
Members of the Hendersonville Police Department turned their headquarters into a giant car wash Saturday afternoon to raise funds for one of their own.
Larry Jochimsen
Larry Jochimsen, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Bellevue restaurant remains open after being broken into, trailer stolen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A break-in at a Bellevue restaurant has left employees in shock. The burglars not only stole money, but they also caused damage to large equipment and their security system, The owners also said their food trailer was gone. Tracks can still be seen from where someone...
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
Entire food truck stolen from Bellevue cheese steak business
Last year, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, it's been hit again, but this time, an entire food truck was taken.
