Mark Webb
3d ago
Seems to me that Sarah Huckleberry doesn't want her lies to come back on her. She isn't fit to be governor! If you deny the press access then you are afraid of the checks and balances the press brings to the government. Think wisely Arkansas, choose wisely. Sarah Huckleberry is not qualified to be governor.
ualrpublicradio.org
Poll: Arkansas voters suggest a mixed bag for Issues 1, 2 and 3
A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll shows about one-quarter of voters are still undecided on three amendment proposals to be considered this fall. In the latest survey of 974 likely Arkansas voters, which was conducted Oct. 17-18, 2022, Issue 1 has an 11-point lead, Issue 2 is a dead-heat, and Issue 3 is slightly opposed by just three points.
Capitol View: New polling shows GOP leads, tightening support for recreational marijuana
Breaking down debates and the latest polling of Arkansas voters were the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.
KHBS
Who is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas?
Three candidates are running to become the next lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Information about the three candidates for governor of Arkansas is below. Frank Gilbert is a former mayor of Tull, Arkansas and a former constable of Grant County. He has also worked as an in-school supervision manager at Bauxite High.
KHBS
Who is running for Arkansas secretary of state
Two candidates are running to become the next Arkansas secretary of state. Information about the two candidates for secretary of state of Arkansas is below. Anna Beth Gorman is executive director of a nonprofit devoted to helping women and girls in Arkansas and is chair of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.
whiterivernow.com
AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows support of Arkansas recreational marijuana measure fading
New polling data released Sunday shows support for allowing recreational use of marijuana Arkansas appears to be falling just over two weeks before voters head to the ballot box.
KHBS
Who is running for the Arkansas State Senate?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Due to redistricting, all 35 of Arkansas seats are up for grabs this election. SCROLL DOWN and use the interactive map below to learn about the candidates hoping to represent you in the Arkansas State Senate. Follow this link if the map does not appear...
KHBS
Candidates for Arkansas governor and Senate set to debate on Monday
CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansas PBS is hosting debates Monday between Arkansas' candidates for governor as well as candidates for an open Senate seat. Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will debate live at 10 a.m. Incumbent Republican John Boozman, Democrat Natalie...
KHBS
Arkansas candidates for governor talk inflation, bills, taxes in televised debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates running for Arkansas governor answered questions about how they would help Arkansans struggling to pay bills and afford gas.Watch their full answers in the video players above and at the bottom of this article. Ricky Dale Harrington, the Libertarian candidate, said occupational licensing...
KHBS
Who is running for US House District 2 in Arkansas?
Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas' 2nd US Congressional District. Information about the two candidates is below. Hathaway owns an education consulting and professional development provider. She earned a doctor of education in educational leadership at Tennessee State. Hathaway is the Democratic nominee. Hathaway Campaign Website | Hathaway on...
Arkansans rally at the State Capitol for Period Action Day
Arkansans gathered Saturday at the state capitol steps, rallying to fight for equal access to period products.
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows double-digit leads for Arkansas Republican candidates
New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.
Ark. schools will not mandate COVID vaccines, Governor Asa Hutchinson announces
Hutchinson said that parents should be able to determine what is best for their children regarding health decisions, especially with a relatively new vaccine.
State begins defense of ban against gender-affirming care for minors
This article was updated at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 22, 2022, for minor edits. The trial against Arkansas’ ban of gender-affirming health care for minors recessed Friday afternoon until late November, following a morning highlighted by over two hours of closed-door testimony involving private medical information. Lawyers from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office began their defense […] The post State begins defense of ban against gender-affirming care for minors appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
5newsonline.com
Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?
ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas’ economic growth
Today I would like to talk about a priority I’ve had since taking office in 2015. Job creation is critical to our economic growth and our future as a state. When I was elected, there were 1.2 million people employed in Arkansas. Even after a global pandemic that impacted much of the world’s working force, Arkansas sits at a 3.5% unemployment rate, and we have 125,000 more people working in jobs around the state today than we did 8 years ago. This is possible thanks to the help of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The state’s economic development team has signed 495 projects since January 2015 resulting in creating more than 25,000 jobs for Arkansans.
KHBS
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
KTLO
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
kgou.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
