Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA division CEO to retire
Sylvia Young will retire as president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Continental Division, which includes HealthONE in Denver and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan. Ms. Young will retire at the end of the year after more than three decades with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to an Oct. 23 news release. A search for her replacement is ongoing.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.) Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.) Perry County...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baylor College of Medicine, based in Houston, seeks a senior revenue cycle associate. 2. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare workforce lost 333,942 providers in 2021
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers dropped out of the workforce in 2021, according to an Oct. 20 report from Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare analyzed medical claims data, based on the numbers of providers billing each year, in July and August 2022 to arrive at the annual estimate of providers' workforce departures. Here are three additional key takeaways from the report, which can be found in full here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 14:. 1. Ian Barrett, EdD, was named chief human resources officer of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health. 2. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 cardiologists on the move
Here are four cardiologists who recently stepped into new roles:. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger promoted Dr. Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman to chief of clinical electrophysiology. Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute appointed Keki Balsara, MD, as surgical director of heart failure and transplantation. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Florida hospital taps 2 new nursing leaders
HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton has selected Todd Haner, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and Shelly Castro, MSN, as assistant CNO. Dr. Haner has nearly 30 years of experience in nursing leadership, the 383-bed hospital said in an Oct. 13 news release. Most recently, he was the CNO at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and at Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Fla. Dr. Haner is a veteran of the United States Air Force.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Academy of Nursing honors Cedars-Sinai CNO with lifetime legacy award
Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN, FAAN, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai chief nursing officer emeritus was selected to receive the 2022 Lifetime Legacy Award from the American Academy of Nursing. Ms. Burnes Bolton is being recognized for her leadership throughout her 50-year career to improve patient care, advance health equity and promote...
beckershospitalreview.com
UM Health to provide pediatric services at Trinity Health hospital
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health have partnered to expand pediatric specialty care at Trinity Health Oakland, a 497-bed hospital in Pontiac, Mich. Pediatric specialists from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor will provide services in the Oakland County area through outpatient clinics and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 institution for commercializing new technologies
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the top research institution for spinning off new technologies, according to economic think tank Heartland Forward, in a list that included several other health systems and hospitals. Mayo Clinic, whose therapies and technologies have been licensed across the globe, produced the most startups and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Vermont hospital medical staff vote no confidence in CEO
Medical staff at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt., have voted no confidence in CEO Brian Nall, news station WCAX reported Oct. 21. Mr. Nall joined the hospital in 2018 from HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Ill. Under his leadership, there have been management decisions that have created concerns...
beckershospitalreview.com
Significant gaps in Texas healthcare availability, coverage
Healthcare in Texas shows significant gaps in coverage, with nearly one-fourth of people not having access to a regular source of care, according to a new report from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Researchers surveyed a total of 2,140 adults to analyze health insurance coverage, access to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tenet hospital workers authorize strike in California
Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers have authorized a strike at Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center. The union represents about 1,500 people who work directly for Fountain Valley Regional, including about 850 registered nurses and professionals who authorized the strike. The union also represents hundreds of employees of Compass Group, a food and support services provider, who work at California hospitals in Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos and Lakewood. Fountain Valley Regional is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Compass employees are subcontracted by Tenet, and Compass negotiates with the union on behalf of those workers.
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado hospital uses robotic medication retriever
Grand Junction, Colo.-based St. Mary's Medical Center is making use of the BoxPicker robotics system to package, dispense and retrieve medications. The robotics system was installed by Swisslog Healthcare. BoxPicker automates tasks previously done by human workers with the goal of increasing efficiency, according to an Oct. 21 Swisslog news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
beckershospitalreview.com
How AI and automation can increase OR utilization and reenergize your staff
Cumbersome manual scheduling processes for operating rooms (ORs) and surgeons' fears of not having enough OR time often lead to hoarding block time, which results in underutilization of the OR and lost revenue. By using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation, perioperative services can identify and incentivize earlier...
beckershospitalreview.com
NYC Health + Hospitals facility to receive $11M for renovations
New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has received $11 million in funds toward renovations of its facility, the Queens Chronicle reported Oct. 20. The funds were allocated from the city council and the Queens Borough President's Office. Elmhurst will put $6 million of the funds toward a new infectious...
beckershospitalreview.com
MultiCare to acquire Yakima Valley Memorial
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial reached an acquisition agreement, according to an Oct. 21 news release shared with Becker's. Terms of the agreement include Memorial becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare, MultiCare investing in new programs, implementing an integrated electronic health record, and providing a sustainable future for Yakima's only hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
UConn Health launches TAVR program
Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health's new transcatheter aortic valve replacement program helped one of its first patients in September. The TAVR program is led by Dr. Chittoor Sai Sudhakar, chief of cardiothoracic surgery, and Dr. JuYong Lee, director of vascular medicine, endovascular medicine and the non-invasive vascular lab, according to an Oct. 20 article on the university's website.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell opens cancer hospital and cancer center
A gift from Roy Zuckerberg, a longtime trustee of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, led to the creation of the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Hospital and the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center, Long Island Business News reported Oct. 21. The cancer hospital, located at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New...
Comments / 0