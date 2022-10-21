Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers have authorized a strike at Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center. The union represents about 1,500 people who work directly for Fountain Valley Regional, including about 850 registered nurses and professionals who authorized the strike. The union also represents hundreds of employees of Compass Group, a food and support services provider, who work at California hospitals in Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos and Lakewood. Fountain Valley Regional is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Compass employees are subcontracted by Tenet, and Compass negotiates with the union on behalf of those workers.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO