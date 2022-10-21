The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. It was noted the spreading fire pretty much died when it reached green grass that had been mowed at the Adam Milburn property located at 11 Northeast Highway Y. The Trenton Fire Department also assisted at the scene east of Trenton.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO