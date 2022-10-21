Read full article on original website
Audio: Awards presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at celebration luncheon
Two awards were presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at a celebration Luncheon October 21st. The Partner of the Year was the Grundy Electric Cooperative. Bright Futures Advisory Board Treasurer Kara Helmandollar helped present the award. The Champion of the Year was Tash Dowell. Advisory Board Secretary Kristi Harris said...
Benefit for Lineville, Iowa family to be held on Saturday
A benefit will be held in Lineville, Iowa October 22nd for a family who had a house fire. The Benefit Soup Dinner for Jacob and Ashley Cowart will be held at the community center from 5 to 7 pm. A free-will offering will be taken for the dinner. There will also be a pie auction.
Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District
Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
Audio: Shoebox gifts being collected for Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child
Shoebox gifts will be collected next month for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. The program delivers shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children around the world as a way to express God’s love. Area drop-off locations include the Trenton First Baptist Church, Cornerstone Church...
DEMOLITION OF OLD FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL IN PROGRESS
The City of Marshall has moved forward with the demolition of the old Fitzgibbon Hospital. City Administrator JD Kehrman said the city preserved the cornerstone and an old time capsule from the old structure. Kehrman said the contractors began working on the site on Wednesday, October 19. Kehrman said the...
Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent
The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
Gilman City Board of Education meeting results from October 19
After an executive session on October 19th, it was announced the Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved Annette Rhodes as a high school teacher. During the regular meeting, the Curriculum Program Evaluation was approved. Superintendent Roger Alley reported the sidewalk in front of the school was repaired. He discussed...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
Missouri Trail Cam Video Full of Deer, Possums, Bobcats & Coyotes
One of the great things about life in Missouri is your trail cam videos end up being a who's who of the wilderness. That is true of a new trail cam share out of Clay County which is full of deer, possums, bobcats and coyotes. This new video share on...
UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital
A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
Fort Osage Fire District truck burns as crews battle grass fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Fort Osage Fire District vehicle burned in a grass fire near Sibley on Friday. The vehicle was a pickup truck with firefighter apparatus on the back. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Crews said the fire was mostly under control, but...
2 firefighters injured in multi-acre grass fire near border of Sibley, Missouri
Two firefighters with the Fort Osage Fire Protection District were injured in grass blaze near Sibley and Buckner, Missouri on Friday afternoon.
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fires along Route Y
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. It was noted the spreading fire pretty much died when it reached green grass that had been mowed at the Adam Milburn property located at 11 Northeast Highway Y. The Trenton Fire Department also assisted at the scene east of Trenton.
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet prior to Trenton City Council meeting on October 24th
The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the Trenton City Council at the Trenton City Hall on October 24th. Both meetings will be available on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board meeting will be available at us02web.zoom.us/j/82558878220. The city council meeting will be available at us02web.zoom.us/j/86293817584. The Building...
Fort Osage Fire Department battles grass fire throughout night and morning
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire that began Friday in the 31000 block of E. Blue Mills Road continued to flare up overnight and into Saturday morning, causing fire crews to return multiple times. The Fort Osage Fire Department said two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Friday. One...
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
Grundy County Emergency Management receives Department of Homeland Security grant
Grundy County Emergency Management has received a Department of Homeland Security grant for more than $620 to purchase additional Community Emergency Response Team packs and supplies. Grundy County’s Community Emergency Response Team is a group of volunteers trained to support the local community and first responders during times of need....
Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested. Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The pickup traveled south on Route E before...
