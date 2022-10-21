ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Benefit for Lineville, Iowa family to be held on Saturday

A benefit will be held in Lineville, Iowa October 22nd for a family who had a house fire. The Benefit Soup Dinner for Jacob and Ashley Cowart will be held at the community center from 5 to 7 pm. A free-will offering will be taken for the dinner. There will also be a pie auction.
LINEVILLE, IA
kttn.com

Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District

Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

DEMOLITION OF OLD FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL IN PROGRESS

The City of Marshall has moved forward with the demolition of the old Fitzgibbon Hospital. City Administrator JD Kehrman said the city preserved the cornerstone and an old time capsule from the old structure. Kehrman said the contractors began working on the site on Wednesday, October 19. Kehrman said the...
MARSHALL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent

The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
LATHROP, MO
kttn.com

Gilman City Board of Education meeting results from October 19

After an executive session on October 19th, it was announced the Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved Annette Rhodes as a high school teacher. During the regular meeting, the Curriculum Program Evaluation was approved. Superintendent Roger Alley reported the sidewalk in front of the school was repaired. He discussed...
GILMAN CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital

A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
BEVIER, MO
KMBC.com

Fort Osage Fire District truck burns as crews battle grass fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Fort Osage Fire District vehicle burned in a grass fire near Sibley on Friday. The vehicle was a pickup truck with firefighter apparatus on the back. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Crews said the fire was mostly under control, but...
SIBLEY, MO
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fires along Route Y

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. It was noted the spreading fire pretty much died when it reached green grass that had been mowed at the Adam Milburn property located at 11 Northeast Highway Y. The Trenton Fire Department also assisted at the scene east of Trenton.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking

A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy