Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Carver Bancorp Appoints Black Woman Banking and Regulatory Expert to Its Board
In a move that beef up its regulatory compliance acumen, Carver Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Robin L. Nunn as an independent member on its board of directors. Simultaneously, the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank reported the move allows it to add a Black woman director when the percentage of women of color on public company boards continues to be disproportionately low. Black Women on Boards noted that Black women only make up four percent of the board seats at S&P 500 companies.
ffnews.com
Fintech Pioneer Bill Harris Launches Nirvana Money
Fintech pioneer and serial entrepreneur Bill Harris is launching Nirvana Money, an accessible credit card product to radically simplify money for middle-income earners. To deliver on this mission, the company is combining the best features of a credit card, a bank account, and a gamified rewards program into a single card.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
ffnews.com
Private Markets Alpha Appoints Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence and Product Specialist
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has announced today that it has appointed Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence & Product Specialist to strengthen its Operational Due Diligence team. Rebecca will work closely...
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Moneyhub kicks off funding round with initial £40 million from Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group and Shawbrook Bank
Moneyhub, a market leading Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, today announces that it has secured an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.
financefeeds.com
JPX launches website with ESG info on TSE listed companies
The I&D subsidiary of JPX has launched a new website called the “JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)” in collaboration with DATAZORA, a company that collects and disseminates a wide range of data on listed companies including their IR information. ,JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc....
aiexpress.io
KKR Makes US$300M Investment in Advanta
Advanta Enterprises Limited, a Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based world seed firm that goals to ship revolutionary farming options and expertise to farmers around the globe, obtained a US$300m funding from KKR. KKR will take a 13.33% stake within the firm becoming a member of UPL Restricted (NSE: UPL & BSE:...
fintechfutures.com
Atom Bank appoints new CFO, Andrew Marshall
UK challenger Atom Bank has named Andrew Marshall as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy, who is leaving the firm for personal reasons. Marshall has over 20 years of experience and has been with Atom Bank for the last six years, holding the positions of...
aiexpress.io
PropertyScout Raises US$ 5M in Series A Funding
PropertyScout, a Thailand-based PropTech startup, closed its US$ 5m Collection A financing. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to US$ 7.8m, was led by Altara Ventures with participation from Partech and plenty of returning buyers, amongst them Hustle Fund, AngelCentral, Asymmetry VC, and Dr. Carsten Rahlfs (Associate, Waterland Non-public Fairness).
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: B-Reel NY, Hero Collective, Merkle & More
This week, agencies continued to work toward their Q4 goals with the help of new hires, promotions and department expansions. 72andSunny appointed JT Pierce as its new managing director in Nwe York. Pierce brings expertise from previous roles leading creative at DoorDash, Argonaut, Deloitte Digital and Sony Playstation. B-Reel NY.
igbnorthamerica.com
Sightline Payments secures new investment from JP Morgan
Gambling industry-focused digital payments provider Sightline Payments has secured new investment from the JP Morgan Payments arm of investment bank JP Morgan during a funding round. Under the investment agreement, Sightline will work with JP Morgan Payments to develop an integrated omni-channel solution for resort and online gambling companies, serving...
Long-Term Rental Startup Rentberry Raises Capital To Develop A Flexible Living Platform For Digital Nomads
A new app catering to digital nomads is in the works from pioneer long-term rental startup Rentberry. Launched in 2017, the San Francisco-based startup has raised more than $22 million in capital from investors to fund its patented long-term rental platform that digitizes the entire process from property search to rental management.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
mmm-online.com
Jack Health announces several new hires
Jack Health recently announced a series of new hires to expand its leadership team. The specialist healthcare practice named four executives to roles within the company. Jamey Hardesty will serve as SVP, senior director of strategy; Sohini Mitra will serve as SVP, director of client services; Dr. Jayaram Daggumati, PharmD, RPh, BCMAS, will be a healthcare content strategist; and Becky Dreps will join as account director.
Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Ventures Receives Substantial Investment From J.P. Morgan
Comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart has received a substantial investment from a major banking institution for his venture capital firm. According to TechCrunch, Hart’s Hartbeat Ventures has received its first institutional investment from J.P. Morgan. The announcement took place on Wednesday at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference. The newly formed...
What is ESG investing?
ESG score is calculated by third-party rating companies that use their own proprietary scoring methods. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Investors consider a number of different factors when evaluating different investment opportunities. This might include the level of risk associated with a particular asset, potential returns, or the costs and fees involved. But many investors are now adding sustainability as a requirement before putting their money into any one asset.
