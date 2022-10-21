ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Carver Bancorp Appoints Black Woman Banking and Regulatory Expert to Its Board

In a move that beef up its regulatory compliance acumen, Carver Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Robin L. Nunn as an independent member on its board of directors. Simultaneously, the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank reported the move allows it to add a Black woman director when the percentage of women of color on public company boards continues to be disproportionately low. Black Women on Boards noted that Black women only make up four percent of the board seats at S&P 500 companies.
ffnews.com

Fintech Pioneer Bill Harris Launches Nirvana Money

Fintech pioneer and serial entrepreneur Bill Harris is launching Nirvana Money, an accessible credit card product to radically simplify money for middle-income earners. To deliver on this mission, the company is combining the best features of a credit card, a bank account, and a gamified rewards program into a single card.
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
waste360.com

Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices

The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
ffnews.com

Private Markets Alpha Appoints Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence and Product Specialist

Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has announced today that it has appointed Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence & Product Specialist to strengthen its Operational Due Diligence team. Rebecca will work closely...
The Associated Press

Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
financefeeds.com

JPX launches website with ESG info on TSE listed companies

The I&D subsidiary of JPX has launched a new website called the “JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)” in collaboration with DATAZORA, a company that collects and disseminates a wide range of data on listed companies including their IR information. ,JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc....
aiexpress.io

KKR Makes US$300M Investment in Advanta

Advanta Enterprises Limited, a Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based world seed firm that goals to ship revolutionary farming options and expertise to farmers around the globe, obtained a US$300m funding from KKR. KKR will take a 13.33% stake within the firm becoming a member of UPL Restricted (NSE: UPL & BSE:...
fintechfutures.com

Atom Bank appoints new CFO, Andrew Marshall

UK challenger Atom Bank has named Andrew Marshall as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy, who is leaving the firm for personal reasons. Marshall has over 20 years of experience and has been with Atom Bank for the last six years, holding the positions of...
aiexpress.io

PropertyScout Raises US$ 5M in Series A Funding

PropertyScout, a Thailand-based PropTech startup, closed its US$ 5m Collection A financing. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to US$ 7.8m, was led by Altara Ventures with participation from Partech and plenty of returning buyers, amongst them Hustle Fund, AngelCentral, Asymmetry VC, and Dr. Carsten Rahlfs (Associate, Waterland Non-public Fairness).
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: B-Reel NY, Hero Collective, Merkle & More

This week, agencies continued to work toward their Q4 goals with the help of new hires, promotions and department expansions. 72andSunny appointed JT Pierce as its new managing director in Nwe York. Pierce brings expertise from previous roles leading creative at DoorDash, Argonaut, Deloitte Digital and Sony Playstation. B-Reel NY.
igbnorthamerica.com

Sightline Payments secures new investment from JP Morgan

Gambling industry-focused digital payments provider Sightline Payments has secured new investment from the JP Morgan Payments arm of investment bank JP Morgan during a funding round. Under the investment agreement, Sightline will work with JP Morgan Payments to develop an integrated omni-channel solution for resort and online gambling companies, serving...
demolitionandrecycling.media

New specialist consultancy for construction

A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
mmm-online.com

Jack Health announces several new hires

Jack Health recently announced a series of new hires to expand its leadership team. The specialist healthcare practice named four executives to roles within the company. Jamey Hardesty will serve as SVP, senior director of strategy; Sohini Mitra will serve as SVP, director of client services; Dr. Jayaram Daggumati, PharmD, RPh, BCMAS, will be a healthcare content strategist; and Becky Dreps will join as account director.
Fortune

What is ESG investing?

ESG score is calculated by third-party rating companies that use their own proprietary scoring methods. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Investors consider a number of different factors when evaluating different investment opportunities. This might include the level of risk associated with a particular asset, potential returns, or the costs and fees involved. But many investors are now adding sustainability as a requirement before putting their money into any one asset.

