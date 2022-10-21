Read full article on original website
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
Like the recently renovated 1960s modernist concert hall that provides the setting for tonight’s show, gospel soul trio Gabriels have classic roots galvanised by top-end contemporary production. Tonight is the opening date on a short – and strictly sold out – UK tour promoting Angels and Queens Part One, the excellent debut album likely to score highly on end-of-year lists this winter.
Meghan Trainor, “Takin’ It Back” (Epic Records) Meghan Trainor is back with that doo-wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it. Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love, this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.
While the David Bowie organization isn’t close to releasing the volume of live material that, say, the Grateful Dead or Neil Young have been shoveling our way, they are intent on gradually opening up Bowie’s archives for us to savor. This concert, already released to Bowie club members on limited edition vinyl and now digitally streaming, is a short but sweet taste.
It was a mild ballad about heartache and love’s shortcomings that garnered the Eagles their first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and their first chart-topper in the Adult Contemporary. Ever since, “Best Of My Love” has endured as a standard. “Adult Contemporary” may...
Inside and out, Meghan Trainor is in her zone. As she shares her fifth studio album Takin’ It Back – a return-to-form that reignites the doo-wop-inspired influence she crashed onto the scene with on her 2015 debut Title – the singer and songwriter is celebrating years of personal growth with a power-reclaiming video for the self-love anthem “Made You Look,” all about how you can’t keep your eyes off her. “After having a baby, I struggled really hard to feel sexy. I actually wrote this song when I was ass-naked singing the chorus in the shower,” Trainor shared in a...
The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" inspired a No. 1 single by another band which some members of that band disliked.
On Swift's 10th and most challenging album, she and producer Jack Antonoff push her voice in new directions, rethinking the sonic rhetoric of first-person storytelling and shaking off old habits.
Billed as an album of dark nights of the soul, Midnights finds this most forensic chronicler of the heart reflecting on her past, wondering what might have been different. Breaking with the hazier, more pastoral sound of her last two albums, Midnights most often finds Taylor Swift back in the city, surveying the house party, some R&B moves to the fore: a shoutout to Janet Jackson on Snow on the Beach, Swift’s underpowered duet with Lana Del Rey, and times when brazen Auto-Tune moves the aesthetic forward. One blistering track, Vigilante Shit, could have come from Reputation (2017), the singer’s hard-as-nails riposte to her monstering by Kanye West, by way of Billie Eilish.
Unseen photos of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury are among those in a new online exhibition by music photographer Denis O’Regan to celebrate his 69th birthday.The 69 Days exhibition with West Contemporary gallery will feature a selection of O’Regan’s classic pictures alongside six previously unseen snaps of some of the biggest musical stars in the world.Running from October 24 to January 1 2023, the exhibition will also sell limited-edition prints of the images, with 10% of each sale donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital’s charity GOSH.Among the unseen photos, there are two of the influential and revered Bowie, who was...
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
Taylor Swift's 10th album "Midnights," marking a gradual return to pop for the US singer-songwriter, sparked an online fan frenzy following its witching hour release on Friday -- and crashed Spotify in the process. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history," the platform said on Twitter.
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
