ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Daily

Climate Action Day, what UMN is doing, how to help

As International Day of Climate Action approaches on Monday, the University of Minnesota is showcasing its commitment to climate action through several organizations such as the Institute on the Environment (IonE), the University of Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership (MCAP) and the UMN Twin Cities Sustainability Committee. Seventy-six percent of Minnesotans...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Cesarone, Romine help Gophers soccer clinch playoff berth

Minnesota traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face eighth-ranked Rutgers. Minnesota, unranked, had just landed a playoff spot in the Big Ten standings, so this game was important to help maintain their newfound position. Rutgers wasted almost no time showing why they were ranked top 10 in the nation; Riley...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Gophers football drop third straight after loss to Penn State

Minnesota’s offensive woes started before Saturday’s game when long-time starter Tanner Morgan was ruled out, making freshman Athan Kaliakmanis the starting QB. The young quarterback couldn’t pull off the win in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Gophers ended up losing to Penn State 17-45. Penn State’s annual...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy