Stillwater, NY

Stillwater Hocus Pocus Challenge is Amuck us!

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

STILLWATER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Amuck! Amuck! Amuck! The Hocus Pocus Challenge is here in Stillwater. The public can vote for the best-decorated house this spooky season.

Houses have already registered, now it’s time to vote. You can vote at Hocus Pocus Voting Google Form . Cast your votes for the scariest, most original and best non-scary houses. Voting ends on October 28 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced at the Stillwater Harvest Festival on October 29.

Challenge Map

  • 91 Brown Road, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 11 Lakepointe Way, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
  • 8 Clubhouse Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
  • 7 Whitney Rd, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
  • 35 Brightman Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118
  • 106 Brickhouse Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 15 Blizzard Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 49 Maple Ln, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 1 County Rte 76, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 28 Major Dickinson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 44 Major Dickinson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 7 Carpenter Pl, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 52 Stratton Ln, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 1485 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 37 Russell Dr, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 1027 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 984 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 701 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 3 Woodworth Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170
  • 399 Hudson Ave, Mechanicville, NY 12118
  • 89 Sawmill Hill Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118
  • 200 County Rd 75, Mechanicville, NY 12118
Relive the Murder at Cherry Hill in Albany

Votes for the same house for all three categories from the same email will not be counted. One vote per category per email. Winners will be announced on the Stillwater PTA Facebook site and at the Stillwater Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct 29.

NEWS10 ABC

$250,000 Grant allows upgrades to Guilderland

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy and Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber announced the completion of upgrades to Fred B. Abele Park in Guilderland. Guilderland received a $250,000 grant through the State Assembly to complete the upgrades and make other improvements to the park and town.
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa rolls past Colonie 49-13

Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night. Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night. Local theatre group raising money for Epilepsy. A local performing arts group donated money raised from their show to an...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
