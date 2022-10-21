Stillwater Hocus Pocus Challenge is Amuck us!

STILLWATER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Amuck! Amuck! Amuck! The Hocus Pocus Challenge is here in Stillwater. The public can vote for the best-decorated house this spooky season.

Houses have already registered, now it’s time to vote. You can vote at Hocus Pocus Voting Google Form . Cast your votes for the scariest, most original and best non-scary houses. Voting ends on October 28 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced at the Stillwater Harvest Festival on October 29.

Challenge Map

91 Brown Road, Stillwater, NY 12170

11 Lakepointe Way, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

8 Clubhouse Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

7 Whitney Rd, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

35 Brightman Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118

106 Brickhouse Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170

15 Blizzard Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170

49 Maple Ln, Stillwater, NY 12170

1 County Rte 76, Stillwater, NY 12170

28 Major Dickinson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170

44 Major Dickinson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170

7 Carpenter Pl, Stillwater, NY 12170

52 Stratton Ln, Stillwater, NY 12170

1485 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170

37 Russell Dr, Stillwater, NY 12170

1027 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170

984 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170

701 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170

3 Woodworth Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170

399 Hudson Ave, Mechanicville, NY 12118

89 Sawmill Hill Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118

200 County Rd 75, Mechanicville, NY 12118

Votes for the same house for all three categories from the same email will not be counted. One vote per category per email. Winners will be announced on the Stillwater PTA Facebook site and at the Stillwater Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct 29.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.