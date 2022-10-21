Read full article on original website
Pac-12 Football Results: Bo Nix Leads No. 10 Oregon Past No. 9 UCLA
Ducks QB throws five TD Passes. Stanford wins on overturned call. Martinez runs for 178 yards in Oregon State win. Washington wins.
The secret play Oregon used to spur huge Pac-12 win over UCLA
Oregon Football fans have to be stoked with the Ducks’ efforts in Week 8. After watching the national media hype up their former head coach, Chip Kelly, for his UCLA squad’s undefeated efforts through the first six weeks of the 2022 NCAA season, going so far as to give the Bruins an edge over the Ducks in Week 8, Oregon had a lot to prove.
