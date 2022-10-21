Oregon Football fans have to be stoked with the Ducks’ efforts in Week 8. After watching the national media hype up their former head coach, Chip Kelly, for his UCLA squad’s undefeated efforts through the first six weeks of the 2022 NCAA season, going so far as to give the Bruins an edge over the Ducks in Week 8, Oregon had a lot to prove.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO