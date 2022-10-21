Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Talks WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled Flair’s loss to Rob Van Dam at No Mercy 2002. After wrestling regularly on television for several months before the match, Flair put over the fan-favorite star. Ross acknowledged that...
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW, Top Stars Stepping Up
There have been various backstage conflicts among AEW stars during the past few months. Wade Keller said there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW in a PWTorch.com audio update. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and...
Matt Hardy Explains Why Chris Jericho Is Like Hulk Hogan In WCW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about Chris Jericho being named a creative advisor for AEW:. “I just think Chris Jericho is so multi-talented and he understands how to...
Eddie Kingston Talks Why He Thinks There Are Backstage Fights Happening In AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout from a few separate backstage physical altercations. The first happened after the AEW All Out press conference when The Elite fought with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Before that, Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and the third happened between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. Andrade reportedly hit Guevara and is suspended.
Jim Cornette Compares ROH Appearing On AEW TV To An “Infestation”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Tony Khan using ROH titles, ring announcers, and wrestlers on AEW programming to further push the brand while he works on a television deal for the promotion he purchased this past March.
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/22/2022
– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.
Character Reveal and New Match Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night,...
Tony Khan Talks Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with AEW earlier this month and made her promotional debut on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated, “Working with her is such a great pleasure.”. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan says. “She’s a consummate professional and brings...
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Talking with AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley reportedly had talks with AEW before her recent WWE return. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as a part of the commentary team shake-ups, joining the RAW brand as a backstage interviewer. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year.
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
WWE Star Returns on RAW with New Look and New Attitude, Possible Title Match
Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick. Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying.
Matt Hardy Shares The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy, who competed in the 2006 Survivor Series as a member of Team DX alongside his brother Jeff, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and CM Punk chose the following tag team bout from Survivor Series 2000 as the one match that he would change if he could:
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/27/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Charlotte, NC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Kiana James in a non-title match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Wardlow Talks Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho Being AEW Locker Room Leaders
Wardlow confirmed reports that Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho have stepped up as locker room leaders in AEW. While speaking on ‘ESPR Wrestling,’ the AEW TNT Champion was asked about the backstage situations in the company over the last couple of months such as the All Out brawl, the altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, and others.
AEW Makes “Brands That Matter” List, Tony Khan on Fans Finally Having a “Legitimate, Competitive Alternative to Mainstream Wrestling”
AEW has made Fast Company’s second annual “Brands That Matter” list. AEW issued a press release today to tout how they made Fast Company’s 2022 “Brands That Matter” list, which recognizes companies leading on social action, sustainability, inclusivity, and fun. Fast Company noted the...
Matt Hardy Bringing His “Broken” Gimmick to AEW?
Veteran pro wrestler Matt Hardy thinks there’s a chance he could return to his “Broken” persona in AEW. Hardy recently discussed a possible “Broken” storyline in AEW during an episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Hardy said he could see his current storyline with The Firm leading to the return of “Broken” Matt Hardy.
JD Drake Is Loving His Time In AEW But Is Aiming To Show Fans His True Self
AEW star JD Drake recently spoke with Josh Nason from the Wrestling Observer about his run with the company thus far, how much he’s enjoyed working in AEW, and how he does still aim to show fans his true self on-screen. That and more from the interview can be found in the highlights below.
Spoiler: Title Change at Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings from Las Vegas saw Hendry defeat Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match should air on or around November 3, 10 or 17, which would be the go-home show for Over Drive.
Latest On GCW/WWE Speculation, Streaming Platform For Several Indies Revealed
The landscape for several independent promotions could be changing as Fightful Select reports prominent promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal. FITE has been a significant platform for promotions of all sizes for several years, including Impact Wrestling. It’s unclear whether there will be additional price points, packages, or details, as right now, most events are available there 30 days after airing.
