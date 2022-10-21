ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckershospitalreview.com

CFOs experienced in cutting costs, restructuring in high demand

Fall is typically a period of increased CFO turnover as hospitals and health systems begin searches for new executives for the beginning of the following year, but the pressures associated with high inflation, a projected recession and the continued effects of the pandemic have led to more churn than usual for top financial positions, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 23.
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS is increasing oversight of poorest-performing nursing homes

CMS is increasing oversight and scrutiny of the nation's poorest-performing nursing homes with updates to its Special Focus Facilities program. The SFF program now includes tougher requirements, increased enforcement actions and incentives for sustainable improvements. Facilities that do not improve can have their federal funding terminated, according to an Oct. 21 release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com

How the government can boost hospital price transparency, per Turquoise Health

Health technology company Turquoise Health published its first "Price Transparency Impact Report" Oct. 18, which highlighted needs for further government action to boost hospital price transparency compliance. Here are three ways Turquoise Health said federal and state governments can work to improve compliance:. 1. Enforcement of hospital and payer transparency...
