AU’s Master of Business Administration enrollment increases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Master of Business Administration program at Augusta University is the hallmark graduate program of the Hull College of Business. A flexible program focused on supporting working professionals, Master of Business Administration enrollment has increased by 31% since the fall of 2016 – and the program is expected to grow.
Former popular hotel in McDuffie County set to be demolished
The White Columns Inn in Thomson used to be a popular attraction for travelers near and far, but it’s set to become a new development in the coming weeks.
Local bridal shop collecting gently used special occasion dresses to give back to community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local bridal shop is giving the community a chance to declutter while also helping others. House of the Bride in Augusta is hosting their first ever “Gown Girl Give Back”. It’s an event where they’re accepting donations for gently used special occasion dresses...
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
WRDW News 12 team honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Conference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The WRDW-TV in Augusta has been honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) conference. The honors included awards for investigative coverage in the categories of Best Investigative Series, with Senior Investigative reporter Liz Owens and I-team Videographer Jasmine Garcia receiving individual awards.
Episode two of Aerial Augusta: Augusta Canal
Meghan Eller and Christy Wanninger explain how a local bridal shop is giving back to the community.
Clemson’s Lanham garners genius grant from MacArthur Foundation to ‘fund dreams’: Edgefield’s Poet Laureate earns another outstanding award
(Copyright: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation) Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology J. Drew Lanham is a man of many talents and titles, but he often refers to himself simply as a “wondering wanderer” or “man in love with nature.”. Now he can officially...
Aquinas building morale at homecoming celebration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish is coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County. But there’s nothing better for building morale than playing in front of your home fans. We went to Aquinas to capture their homecoming celebration. Tents lined up one next to the other...
Safe Homes offers assistance to victims of domestic violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Domestic abuse--it's a broad category that covers a range of situations. Sometimes small red flags can become serious over time, but it may be more difficult to end a relationship by the time those signs show up. Safe Homes Domestic Violence Center has been helping people...
One on One with Laura Warren | Keeping safe from cyber attacks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like it or not, we depend on technology more and more. Cyber thieves are finding new ways to take advantage of us. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and Jeff Morris, with the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Augusta University, is here to talk about it one on one with Laura Warren.
Southern Ladies, Warrenton
These nice ladies, who were attending a fundraiser for the Knox Theatre renovation, reminded me of my grandmothers and so many Southern ladies I knew growing up, who had their hair done at the beauty shop every week and were always stylish and well-coiffed when seen in public. There aren’t many like them anymore.
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
Thomson Police Department receives grant money for body cams for officers
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department receives grant money in order to purchase body cameras for police officers in the area. According to the Thomson Police Department, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that they would receive $9,825 through the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Body-worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program. Officials say that […]
‘It’s the most important thing’: Early voters march to cast their votes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 50 people gathered at the corner of Telfair and 12th Street to march for abortion rights. The one mile walk ended at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building where a handful went in to cast their ballots on the first Saturday of early voting. The message...
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners. A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials. The judge’s decision Thursday isn’t the final word,...
It's an early Halloween: Columbia County throws its annual trick-or-treat event
EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Halloween came early tonight in one part of the CSRA. Columbia County's annual Trick-or-Treat event was held at Evans Towne Center. Many set up and decorated their tents for today's event to hand out candy when the trick-or-treaters arrive. The event started at 6pm and families began to fill the area early. Jasmine Williams tells us that she came out to this event because it makes her kids happy.
NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing
A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
“That’s when we seen everybody being poked up and stabbed” Youth ChalleNGe Academy participants sent home after multiple fights
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I was, yes I was scared,” said Mykel Jordan, participant of class #44, Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a military-style program that takes in youth who are 16 to 18-years-old. Some are working towards their GEDs. The members of Fort Gordon’s class #44 say they were sent home after multiple […]
Lawn Care Worker Drowns in Pool at Westlake
A lawn care worker who was wearing a backpack leaf blower drowned after falling into a residential pool on Honors Way in Westlake subdivision off Furys Ferry Road Wednesday in Martinez. Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins says 22-year-old Keontae Alston of Hephzibah died at the scene. Collins said Alston was...
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
