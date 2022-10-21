Read full article on original website
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/27/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Charlotte, NC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Kiana James in a non-title match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Officially Announced, Go-Home SmackDown to Air from Same Venue
The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has been announced for Saturday, February 18. WWE announced today that Elimination Chamber will take place on February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown will also be held at the Bell Centre...
AEW Dark Elevation Results 10/24/22
Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni & Matt Menard) First Match: (73-26) Preston Vance w/Evil Uno vs. (1-50) Baron Black. Jose The Assistant joins the commentary team for this match. Black attacks Vance before the bell rings. Black with forearm shivers. Black with a chop/uppercut combination. Black ducks a clothesline from Vance. Black applies The Cobra Twist. Vance with a Hip Toss. Black dodges The Pump Kick. Vance with The SpineBuster. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.
MJF Set for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
MJF has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. After last week’s much-talked-about promo between MJF and William Regal, MJF then called his title shot from winning the Casino Ladder Match and declared that he will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 19. Now AEW has announced that MJF will be on this week’s Dynamite to address Moxley, Regal and the Full Gear title shot.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/22/2022
– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.
Spoiler: Title Change at Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings from Las Vegas saw Hendry defeat Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match should air on or around November 3, 10 or 17, which would be the go-home show for Over Drive.
WWE House Show Results From Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match,...
AEW Rampage Viewership Up for Friday’s Live Episode, Key Demo Rating Down
Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 480,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 4.8% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 458,000 viewers. Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is...
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Moment Of Clarity
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Moment Of Clarity event tonight at HAPRO’S in Detroit. The show is set to air at 5 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz. Blake Christian vs. Yamato. Jonathan Gresham...
New WWE RAW Match Revealed for Tonight’s Show
Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW line-up. The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day ever since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks back. A big six-man match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, Chucky’s Opening Video from Tonight
Two dark matches were held tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL before the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event hit the air. The women’s division was represented in the pre-show dark matches with Kiana James defeating Valentina Feroz, while Axiom defeated Javier Bernal in the men’s division bout.
Results From GCW Drop Dead Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Drop Dead event that took place on Saturday night from The Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio, courtesy of Fightful Select:. – Jordan Oliver def. Shiho Hong. – Blake Christian def. Cole Radrick. – Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco,...
WWE SmackDown Rises In Overnight Ratings
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to SpoilerTV, the episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.163 million viewers overnight, down from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.129 million viewers. SmackDown also saw a drop in the 18-49 demographic with a rating...
