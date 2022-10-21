– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.

