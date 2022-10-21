Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Clayton Center Introduces Over 900 Students To Performing Arts
CLAYTON – The Clayton Center was thrilled to welcome over 900 local elementary school students to its auditorium for the new School Stage Series. The free performing arts experience was funded in part through a North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program grant awarded by the Johnston County Arts Council. The $3,705 grant was given to the Clayton Cultural Arts Foundation in support of programming at The Clayton Center. Funding was also provided by the Town of Clayton, who made it possible for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) and local homeschool students to participate in the events presented on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19.
jocoreport.com
Foundation Of WCC Invitational Sets Record, Celebrates 30 Years
GOLDSBORO – After 30 years, the Foundation of Wayne Community College’s Invitational continues to make a difference in the lives of students. This year’s event netted $205,500 for tuition scholarships and program and facility enhancements for the college. Those proceeds, a record for the event, brought the three-decade total raised to $2.7 million.
NC pastor blasts school board for equity initiative: 'We are failing Black students in the name of diversity'
Pastor and activist John Amanchukwu ripped Wake County, North Carolina's school board for failing to provide Black students with opportunities while promoting equity.
jocoreport.com
JoCo Leaders Begin Gathering Input For Workforce Strategy
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Leaders from across a broad spectrum of Johnston County education, workforce and economic development have begun reaching out to local stakeholders, inviting them to offer their perspectives on the county’s current and anticipated talent and labor force needs. That input will form the basis of a strategic plan to enhance coordination among partners and ensure county employers have access to the skills necessary for their long-range success.
jocoreport.com
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools
WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
jocoreport.com
Town Of Garner Hires New Economic Development Director
GARNER – The Town of Garner has hired Nathaniel “Nate” Groover as its next economic development director starting Oct. 24. Groover brings 11 years of experience as an economic development professional with state and regional organizations, including three years of local government experience. He served as a senior manager of business recruitment for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina for over five years where he managed projects in collaboration with the N.C. Department of Commerce and local partners, including the Town of Garner.
warrenrecord.com
Turning Point CDC hosts etiquette luncheon
On Saturday, Oct. 8, Turning Point Community Development Corporation hosted an Etiquette Luncheon for teens and adults in the area. The luncheon served as an opportunity for the high school-aged students to learn about proper etiquette and dining skills. Topics discussed included meeting and greeting, dining etiquette and tips for dining out.
jocoreport.com
Town Of Garner Hires New Budget Manager
GARNER – The Town of Garner has hired Sara Warren to be its next budget manager starting October 24. Warren brings 15 years of budgetary and financial management experience in local government to Garner. She has served as a fiscal and policy analyst for Wake County Budget and Management Services where she worked to develop a capital improvement plan of over $450 million over a seven-year period. In addition, she developed a $93 million budget for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office while serving as its business officer.
jocoreport.com
Teresa Wood Parker
Benson, NC: Mrs. Teresa Wood Parker, age 60, of 1111 Old Barbour Road passed away on October 21, 2022 at her residence. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Revs. Murray King and Mike Courtney will officiate.
jocoreport.com
Kathy House Stephenson
Kathy House Stephenson, 74, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. She was born in Johnston County, March 11, 1948 to Claudia Laland House and the late Evelyn Capps House. She was a member of Selma Baptist Church. Kathy was a pediatric nurse for over...
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
Bonds on the ballot that voters get to decide on in Wake and Durham counties | Election 2022
The 2022 midterm election is here and voters have more than just candidates to decide on when they cast their ballot.
jocoreport.com
Hazel Flowers Holt
Hazel Flowers Holt, age 84, of Selma, passed away on October 21, 2o22. Born in Johnston County on September 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Gilliam Hudson and Ella Garner Flowers. Her husband was the late Rexford D. Holt. She was also preceded in death by her brother Ernest G. Flowers.
jocoreport.com
Beulah Peedin Lee
Smithfield – Beulah Peedin Lee, age 81 passed away Friday October 21, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. She was born in Johnston County on March 2, 1941 to the late Marion Peedin and Esther Creech Peedin. In addition to her mother and father, she is also preceded in...
getnews.info
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
hollyspringsnc.gov
Join Us for the Annual Holly Springs Tradition: HollyFest
It’s that wonderful time of year again! Join us for our Annual HollyFest on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Avenue. This free, family-friendly event celebrates Holly Springs and all the people, places and services that our community has to offer. Featuring local artists, businesses, food vendors, children’s activities, and local entertainment.
chapelboro.com
Contentious Meadowview Housing Development Approved by Chatham Commissioners
Traffic, stormwater and noise were all complaints voiced by neighboring residents at Monday’s Chatham County Commissioners meeting over a proposed 788-unit housing development near Chapel Ridge. Commissioners approved the Parks at Meadowview development, despite the concerns, in a 3-2 vote. Chairperson Karen Howard, Diana Hales and Mike Dasher approved...
jocoreport.com
Fire Hydrant Assessment Bid Awarded
SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield has awarded a bid to locate and assess the Town’s fire hydrants east of the Neuse River. The council awarded the low bid to Vision NC. Previously, the NC Division of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grant was awarded to the town in the amount of $150,000. A portion of those funds, $57,600, will be paid to Vision NC for the work.
cbs17
Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
