Odessa, TX

Man who ‘savagely’ attacked spa owner during robbery sentenced to 80 years

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that a man who “brutally” attacked a spa owner during a robbery earlier this year was convicted of Aggravated Robbery by an Ector County Jury. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

On March 21, Odessa Police responded to Rose Garden Spa to investigate a robbery that left the owner seriously injured. In what was described by prosecutors as a “savage” attack, Jackson was caught on camera dragging the 64-year-old owner through the spa. Police said Jackson hit the woman with his fist and then, with a handgun. He then stole cash and ran from the scene.

The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 20 years in prison. However, the punishment range was increased to 5 to life due to Jackson’s extensive criminal history.  Jackson was also convicted of Felon in Possession of a Weapon and sentenced to 10 years- that sentence will run concurrently with his 80-year sentence.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

