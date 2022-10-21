Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
Duke safety Brandon Johnson earns national recognition following Saturday performance
Duke Football came away with a big victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens, winning 45-21 in a complete performance. Along the way to that victory there were several impressive individual performances at every position along the depth chart. Perhaps no one player played better than defensive back Brandon Johnson who earned national honors for his Saturday body of work.
dukebasketballreport.com
Latest Chronicle Profile: Christian Reeves
The biggest surprise/revelation from the Countdown To Craziness scrimmage was freshman big man Christian Reeves. The original idea was that he would redshirt this year and be ready to step in next year. Now?. That’s not as clear. Numbers alone may keep that plan going as Duke also has...
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss
Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch
SC State took NC Central down to the wire and came up with a huge defensive play to re-configure the MEAC race. The post South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami, Mario Cristobal roasted on social media after Duke blows out Hurricanes
Miami entered Saturday’s game against Duke as a 10-point home favorite. At Hard Rock Stadium, however, it was all Blue Devils. Capitalizing on 8 turnovers by the Hurricanes, Duke pulled away for an absolute blowout. Mike Elko’s squad outscored UM 21-0 in the 4th quarter on the way to a 45-21 road victory.
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
Comments / 0