Raleigh, NC

WNCT

No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke safety Brandon Johnson earns national recognition following Saturday performance

Duke Football came away with a big victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens, winning 45-21 in a complete performance. Along the way to that victory there were several impressive individual performances at every position along the depth chart. Perhaps no one player played better than defensive back Brandon Johnson who earned national honors for his Saturday body of work.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Latest Chronicle Profile: Christian Reeves

The biggest surprise/revelation from the Countdown To Craziness scrimmage was freshman big man Christian Reeves. The original idea was that he would redshirt this year and be ready to step in next year. Now?. That’s not as clear. Numbers alone may keep that plan going as Duke also has...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss

Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC

