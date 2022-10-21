The Marietta Food Guy: Entertaining at home and the power of the playlist

From brunch to a cocktail party, the right tunes will set the mood. Matthew DeBusschere

I’m extremely passionate about the food scene here in Marietta, but I also love to entertain at home. When I’m not working on my new restaurant, Marietta Melt Yard, or spending time with my family, I’m likely daydreaming about hosting the next gathering within my own four walls.

I spent years working for an event company in Atlanta and have produced nearly every type of event imaginable: weddings, holiday parties, anniversaries, bridal brunches, rehearsal dinners, conventions, funerals. You name it, and I’ve probably done it — and in a variety of venues, too, from the backstage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a treehouse Airbnb in a bamboo forest with llamas (yes, you read that correctly).

Through my experience, I’ve come to learn that there are many elements involved in any event, and one that’s often overlooked at home gatherings specifically is music. But the music you play (or don’t) while entertaining has so much power and influence over the ambience of your space and the experience of your guests. It can either put them at ease, or make them uncomfortable, help them to feel invigorated, or put them to sleep.

Unless you’re tossing back drinks with your best friends, it might not be the best idea to put your favorite tunes on shuffle and walk away, at least exclusively. I learned this lesson about eight years ago when my wife and I were discussing a wedding playlist with our DJ. I emailed him some of my top (albeit somewhat obscure) tracks for the party playlist and he said, “I can play these songs, but no one is going to dance to them.” His response has continued to resonate with me over the years, and I have applied that idea to every playlist I curate for any event I host. When done correctly, and with regard to your audience, the music you select will further fortify the tone of your gathering, and create a more enjoyable, memorable and exciting experience for your guests.

Here are some suggestions to help get your playlist started:

Brunch

Keep it light. Upbeat, vintage tunes are always tasty and will be sure to vibe with your guests as they clink mimosas.

“Can’t We Be Friends,” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

“Mr. Sandman,” by The Chordettes

“Doralice,” by Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto

“That Old Feeling,” by Chet Baker

“Baby It’s You,” by The Beatles

“Les Champs-Elysees,” by Joe Dassin

Backyard Barbeque

Play the crowd-pleasers and rock out. It’s OK for music to be the focus while spirited guests embark on sun-soaked sing alongs.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” by The Rolling Stones

“Don’t Bring Me Down,” by ELO

“American Girl,” by Tom Petty

“Honky Cat,” by Elton John

“I Saw the Light,” by Tod Rundgren

“Everywhere,” by Fleetwood Mac

Cocktail Party

Keep it classy and energetic, but don’t let the music get in the way of conversation. I usually play uptempo jazz and classic crooners.

“Fly Me To The Moon,” by Frank Sinatra

“Kathy’s Waltz,” by The Dave Brubeck Quartet

“Agua de Beber,” by Astrud Gilberto

“Days Of Wine And Roses,” by The Oscar Peterson Trio

“Ain’t That A Kick In The Head,” by Dean Martin

“Rosetta,” by Joe Pass

Dinner Party

Funk and soul are my go-tos. A steady beat will keep your guests engaged long after the meal is over.

“Cissy Strut,” by The Meters

“Misdemeanor,” by Foster Sylvers

“Strawberry Letter 23,” by Shuggie Otis

“How Long Do I Have to Wait for You?” by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

“Back Pocket,” by Vulfpeck

“Let’s Stay Together,” by Al Green