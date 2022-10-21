ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith McNally Hits Back at James Corden's Comments Denying He Did 'Anything Wrong' in Restaurant Fiasco

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPRA6_0ihpZk9800
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Balthazar owner Keith McNally is once again calling out James Corden following his interview with The New York Times.

In case you missed it, McNally put the late-night talk show host’s “abusive” behavior on blast and banned him from the establishment on Monday. He lifted the ban a few hours later after claiming Corden “apologized profusely.”

Corden broke his silence on the restaurant drama in an interview with the publication on Thursday. "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it,” he said.

"I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly,” adding, “I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication."

The comments did not sit well with McNally, who once again took to Instagram to express his disdain.

“I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it,” he began in a post of Corden’s mug.

“Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did. They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did,” he added.

He then expressed his desire for “James Corden” to “live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong.”

He concluded: “If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.”

In the original post, the 71-year-old restauranter called Corden the “most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” He proceeded to provide two incidents involving his staff and Corden, one in which he alleged the comic lost it on staff members after finding a hair in his food and in a second instance, after they remade his wife’s dish with the wrong side.

After unbanning Corden shortly after, McNally posted a photo of himself dining with his daughters at Balthazar, writing, “feeling strange about the James Corden thing. On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now. Like most cowards I want it both ways.”

The ball is now in your court, Corden.

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes.
Parade

