MDJ Voter Guide, Cobb Board of Education, Post 4

David Chastain

David Chastain

Occupation: Analyst

Party: Republican

Age: 65

Residence: Acworth/NE Cobb

Hometown: Atlanta/Marietta

Family (spouse, children): Wife, Lori, and three adult children, four grandchildren

Education: Cobb Schools and University of Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: Cobb School Board

Campaign website: Facebook - @ChastainCobbPost4

1. How do students make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic?

As a member and current Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education, I know our teachers are highly qualified and stand ready to meet the instructional needs of our children. It is my clear expectation that every school and every teacher continue to engage in meaningful planning that is based on the individual instructional needs of each child. Cobb teachers continue to be directed by our Superintendent to teach Georgia's standards and adjust their planning accordingly.

If it is found that some of our students need additional resources to help them catch up to their peers, I stand ready to continue supporting those types of initiatives as your school board member.

2. How does the district close the achievement gap between students from different backgrounds?

As a board member, I have always supported programs and instructional approaches that close any educational gaps in a child’s learning. As always, I will continue to insist that appropriate resources are used to micro-target any areas of need. Our teachers and instructional leaders are the experts on how to achieve that goal, so we need to continue to rely on their professional backgrounds on how we can best serve the individual needs of their students.

3. Are you supportive of the ban on “critical race theory”? Why?

First, I have a long history of supporting our state-approved educational standards. Speaking with numerous classroom teachers, I know their days are literally packed with planning for the instruction of Georgia standards, among a large number of other items. The academic achievement, which Cobb County students routinely demonstrate on various testing metrics, shows that our laser-like approach to instruction works. As such, I am not going to ask our teachers to put additional items on their "plate," which is not part of the state standards. I believe it is simply unfair to ask our professionals to attend another series of in-services, seminars, or faculty meetings used to promote any topic that is not part of our Georgia Educational Standards. CRT is not part of our state-approved standards.

Finally, our parents entrust our schools with their most precious commodity: their children. As such, I will continue to support the right of parents to guide their children’s growth and understanding of the world around them. Advocating for a particular political view simply has no place in our students' classrooms.

4. What do you make of the school district’s accreditation company choosing to scratch much of its original recommendation from its special review?

I am pleased to see that Cognia ultimately recognized the major flaws in their original evaluation and chose to do the right thing by looking at the real data instead of meritless hyperbole, which ended up having no real basis.

As a board member, I will continue to protect our students, school system, and community from unwarranted attacks. As a community, we must never allow a baseless attack on our accreditation to go unchallenged. The potential harm to our county as a business and residential destination site would be severely harmed. In addition, our parents and community deserve a board member who will vigorously defend our students' futures in qualifying for the HOPE scholarship and the ability to attend universities of their choice. I will be that board member and never view our accreditation as inconsequential. In the same breath, I will not shy away from any legitimate review of our schools.

Catherine Pozniak

Occupation: Educator

Party: Democratic

Age: 43

Residence: Marietta

Hometown: Marietta

Family (spouse, children): (Did not answer)

Education: Cobb County Post 4: Kincaid Elementary School, Daniell Middle School, Sprayberry High School Class of 1997; Bachelor of Arts, First Class Honors - University of Sydney; Master’s Degree - University of Cambridge; Doctor of Education Leadership - Harvard University

Have you served in elected office before: no

Campaign website: catherinepozniak.com

1. How do students make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic?

Prior to the pandemic, only 54.8% of Cobb’s 3rd graders could read proficiently. The most recent Georgia Milestones results show that reading proficiency is down in all grade levels, 3rd through 8th grade. This is important because if a child is not a proficient reader by 3rd grade, it affects their ability to do well in other subjects.

Thus, as a school system, Cobb cannot go back to the way things were before the pandemic. Cobb desperately needs to reset not just literacy, but its academic strategy across all subjects. It has to forge a new path with proven programs.

The good news is that Cobb County School District received $250 million of federal relief funding to address these issues. Now is the time to make critical investments in foundational literacy and math programs that will propel students through their school careers.

Of course, individual students might need additional supports and the district should use part of those federal funds to provide those services. There is only so much that tutoring can do, however, if the quality of the core instruction is poor. Cobb also needs to get the basics right.

2. How does the district close the achievement gap between students from different backgrounds?

Here's what I have learned from talking with parents: the current system is not working for a lot of families across the board. Some parents are paying thousands of dollars a month for tutoring -- and this is in addition to donations to school foundations to fund school requests like teacher training in literacy. Those who can afford to are choosing to leave Cobb County schools in pursuit of better services for their child(ren). Although children might be on different sides of the achievement gap because some families privately provide additional resources, the struggle is common to many children.

We have to address the achievement gap by addressing root causes. In Cobb County, one of these is a lack of a high-quality curricula and aligned professional learning for educators across all subjects. Cobb has to put a strong foundation in place to maximize the impact supplemental student supports like tutoring, after school, or summer programs.

3. Are you supportive of the ban on “critical race theory”? Why?

First, Cobb families want rigorous academic programming that will set their children up for success in life, whether they pursue college, a high-wage job, or the military after high school. While the debate regarding critical race theory gets a disproportionate amount of attention in the media, it has become a distraction from the most pressing concerns in Cobb’s schools. Only half of Cobb’s 3rd graders can read proficiently and only half of Cobb’s students can pass the state algebra exam. Whatever someone’s political leanings, everyone I talk to agrees that those results are unacceptable. The school board should be focused first and foremost on a plan for academic recovery.

Second, I’ve learned from talking to voters that everyone has their own ideas about what critical race theory is. Not even Cobb’s board chair could provide a definition when the board majority approved the ban. This lack of clarity is affecting teaching and learning in Cobb’s classrooms.

Finally, since the board majority voted for this ban, the Georgia legislature passed a law that makes Cobb’s ban redundant.

4. What do you make of the school district’s accreditation company choosing to scratch much of its original recommendation from its special review?

This was a question originally asked in March, just after the accreditation agency rescinded much of its report. Most people have moved on, and this doesn’t come up in conversations with voters. Although the company retracted its findings, it didn’t do much to change the concerns that parents and taxpayers have about Cobb County School District. Stakeholders have turned to other ways to express their dissatisfaction, including focusing on the outcomes of this year’s school board races.