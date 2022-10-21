ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
WTOP

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — A senior Russian official says that authorities have taken steps to boost weapons production amid the fighting in Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said he visited the country’s top tank factory in the Ural Mountains city of Nizhny Tagil on Monday to discuss ways of increasing output.
WTOP

French club Brest asks for probe into alleged racist comment

BREST, France (AP) — French club Brest has asked the discipline commission of the French league to investigate allegations by one of its players that he was targeted by racist insults during a league game. Algerian forward Islam Slimani said he was called a “dirty blédard” — a derogatory...

