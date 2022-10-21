Presidential palace says Giorgia Meloni forms government, giving Italy first far-right-led coalition since World War II

Read full article on original website
Ethnic Kachin groups in Myanmar say government air strikes have killed dozens of people attending a celebration
BANGKOK (AP) — Ethnic Kachin groups in Myanmar say government air strikes have killed dozens of people attending a celebration.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned.The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.According to the Post, Putin was visiting a boot camp in the Ryazan region of Russia when the footage was taken.Screenshots from the video, first obtained and subsequently shared by Ukrainian journalist Jason Jay Smart, also show...
Incoming UK leader Rishi Sunak says Britain faces “profound economic challenge,” will work to increase stability, unity
LONDON (AP) — Incoming UK leader Rishi Sunak says Britain faces "profound economic challenge," will work to increase stability, unity.
Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead UK Conservative Party, quashing comeback speculation
LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead UK Conservative Party, quashing comeback speculation.
AP: The US ratchets up pressure on Ortega’s rule in Nicaragua, targeting gold industry with new sanctions
MIAMI (AP) — AP: The US ratchets up pressure on Ortega's rule in Nicaragua, targeting gold industry with new sanctions.
The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they've exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-US diplomat jailed in Russia for 'smuggling weed in contact lenses' is moved to secret penal colony out of contact with his family: Teacher warned to 'avoid gay-looking inmates' or face a beating from prison guards
A former US diplomat jailed in Russia for marijuana possession has been moved to a secret penal colony where he will be forced to carry out hard labor alongside notorious criminals. Marc Fogel, formerly a teacher at the $34,000-year-old Anglo-American School in Moscow, has been transferred to the camp without...
U.S. Accuses Chinese Spies of Scheming to Disrupt Huawei Investigation
In one of three Justice Department cases unveiled Monday accusing Chinese state actors of obstruction, the U.S. alleged two Chinese intelligence officers attempted to interfere in a criminal probe into Huawei Technologies. Guochun He and Zheng Wang allegedly bribed an unnamed U.S. law enforcement official in an attempt to glean confidential information related to the investigation, paying out as much as $41,000 via Bitcoin, according to the complaint. However, the U.S. official, who had developed a relationship with the pair since 2007, was actually a double agent working with the FBI. Together, U.S. intelligence officials passed along a faux document labeled “SECRET” to the alleged Chinese spies in October 2021, describing fake prosecution strategies and potential charges, which He described as “exactly what” he was “waiting for.” “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. Wang faces up to 20 years behind bars for obstruction while He faces up to 40 years for obstruction and money laundering. They are both still at large.Read it at Bloomberg
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
ZAGREB, Croatia — U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Iran is “making a big mistake” by supplying Russia with drones that are targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure. “We’ve been trying for a while now to have a nuclear agreement with Iran so that we...
Today in History: November 1, Thomas joins Supreme Court
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2022. There are 60 days left in the year. On Nov. 1, 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court. On this date:. In 1478, the Spanish Inquisition was established. In 1512, Michelangelo’s just-completed paintings...
French club Brest asks for probe into alleged racist comment
BREST, France (AP) — French club Brest has asked the discipline commission of the French league to investigate allegations by one of its players that he was targeted by racist insults during a league game. Algerian forward Islam Slimani said he was called a “dirty blédard” — a derogatory...
