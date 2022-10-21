Todd Gurley Makes Official Decision On His NFL Future

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Gurley has apparently play his last snap of professional football.

Gurley, 28, told Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network this week that he's "done" playing football.

The retirement speculation began early in the week when Gurley published several tweets thanking some of his NFL peers. However, an official retirement announce didn't accompany those social media posts.

Now it's official. Gurley is walking away from the game at 28 years old.

"I don't think there's any question about that one," Gurley said when asked by Siciliano if he's calling it quits. "... Oh yeah. Most definitely."

A stunning development in the NFL world, to say the least. Congratulations on a great career, Todd.

Gurley was once one of the NFL's top running backs. His talent has always been off the charts.

Gurley made a name for himself at the University of Georgia. He ran for 3,285 yards and scored 42 touchdowns in three years with the Bulldogs.

The Rams took a chance on the Georgia star and spent the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft on him. He had three 1,000-yard-plus seasons in his first four years.

Overall, Gurley ran for 6,082 yards and 67 touchdowns. He also had 2,254 yards receiving and 12 additional scores.

Gurley has hung up his cleats for the last time.