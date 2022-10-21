I'm watching the Phillies vs Padres game and it's the top of the 9th and the Phillies just got a two-run homer and why am I even doing this to myself? I have lived most of my adult life, at least the past decade not letting sports take any of my life but here we are. Kind of impossible to fight it when your whole city has been mobilized with a common cause. That doesn't happen often.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO