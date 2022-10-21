Read full article on original website
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
The U.S. military said Monday it's ready to begin draining 1 gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year. The pipelines run about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the mountains above Pearl Harbor down to the military base. Starting Tuesday, the military will spend six days draining the pipelines one by one. Fuel is expected to move through the pipes for a total of 12...
marinelink.com
Insights from the 50th International Congress of Maritime Museums
Oslo Norway - October 19, 2019: Viking drakkar in the Viking Museum in Oslo Norway. Copyright warasit/AdobeStock. For many, the ocean is life. It provides transportation, work, commerce, food, recreation—tales as old as time and shared by people across the globe. These stories are lived day to day, passed down between generations, and shared with the public through various media. Maritime museums assume responsibility to share these histories while honoring the communities shaped ocean exploration and commerce. In a decade where ocean health and climatic events have become a primary focus, museums have the added challenge of sharing the urgency of marine conservation while engaging and educating through storytelling and immersive experiences. How do they do it all at once?
Space station performs ‘debris avoidance maneuver’
The International Space Station (ISS) performed a “Pre-Determined Debris Avoidance Maneuver” to increase its distance away from a fragment of a Russian satellite. NASA said in a post on its website that the ISS’s thrusters fired for just more than five minutes on Monday to provide an “extra measure of distance” from a fragment of debris from the Russian Cosmos 1408, a Soviet satellite launched in 1982 that operated for a couple of years.
The only US show dedicated to maritime decarbonization and the electrification of ports and vessels
Taking place November 2 & 3, 2022, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas, Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo North America is the place to discover the latest US maritime policies for the electrification and decarbonization of ports and vessels, and source the suppliers and technologies required to ensure a cleaner and safer shipping sector free from harmful emissions.
Surya Nautika Orders Four Crew Boats from Strategic Marine
Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine on Tuesday announced it secured a four-vessel crew boat order from Malaysian operator Surya Nautika. Slated for delivery to the licensed Petronas contractor progressively from the first quarter of 2023, the newbuilds will be Strategic Marine's 40-meter Gen3 Fast Crew Boat (FCB) designed by Southerly Designs of Australia in collaboration with Strategic Marine, with bespoke layout and features for Surya Nautika.
Sylvia Earle & Ocean Odyssey: Sunstone Takes Expedition Cruise Ship Pair from China
SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle (pictured) and Ocean Odyssey -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China. Photo courtesy Sunstone. SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle and Ocean Odyssey -- from the CMHI...
MRS 2022: Supply Chain Challenges to the Maritime Transportation System
Inland maritime transportation systems (MTS) play major roles in domestic and international supply chains, with unique challenges related to upstream and downstream sources disruption, accessibility and shifts in commodities, as well as demand and supply imbalances. With a 20% on-time arrival statistic, the U.S. east coast serves as an example for the increasing appeal of inland waterways as a cost-effective, alternative, with Port of Cleveland traffic reportedly increasing 70% between 2020 and 2021. Secondary ports, energy transport and a desire to reduce carbon emissions along the entire value chain bring the inland MTS in greater focus.
USACE Christened New Derrickboat Kolber
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, on Monday held a christening ceremony for the Derrickboat Kolber. This new derrickboat is 160 feet long, has a beam of 60 feet and a depth of 12 feet. The large crane is a SeaTrax series 60 Model S9302. Its design and construction were contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Marine Design Center. The barge was designed by TAI Engineers of New Orleans, and constructed by Metal Trades, Inc., of Hollywood, S.C.
