ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Ultra will be made of titanium, leaker says

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvSH9_0ihpYWdD00

Certain iPhone rumors are seasonal, returning every year despite never seeming to come true. The iPhone’s switch to USB-C is one such example. But this time it might be different — the iPhone 15 should make the switch to USB-C next year. Another example is Apple using titanium midframes in iPhone. And a leaker claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will finally, really, truly be made of titanium.

Known as LeaksApplePro, this leaker has been dropping tidbits about unreleased Apple devices with a steady cadence in the past few years. The good news is that he’s often accurate.

His newest claim is that Apple will give the iPhone 15 Ultra the titanium enclosure fans have been dreaming about.

It’s too early in the iPhone 15 rumor cycle to get any confirmations. Using titanium instead of stainless steel on the iPhone 15 Ultra is the kind of surprise that Apple will reserve for next year’s iPhone announcement.

The advantage of titanium over stainless steel is that the material will give the iPhone excellent durability and improved scratch resistance without any extra weight. And weight is a problem for devices like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models have a stainless steel frame between the front and back panels. And you certainly get used to it, but the Pros are heavy. The larger the handset, the heavier it’ll feel.

Apple already uses titanium on the Apple Watch, with the large Apple Watch Ultra sporting a titanium case. And Apple is believed to have tested a titanium chassis for the iPhone in the past.

Even the iPhone 14 rumor mill surfaced titanium claims. But rumors closer to the phone’s launch said that Apple had abandoned the idea, and the iPhone 14 series indeed launched with no titanium to be found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaPgm_0ihpYWdD00
iPhone 14 Pro’s Lightning port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Using titanium for iPhone cases might be more costly than stainless steel and aluminum. But that’s why the rumor makes sense for the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Apple will reportedly differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max next year. The latter will supposedly become the “iPhone 15 Ultra,” sporting a few exclusive features and a higher price tag.

In such a scenario, titanium might be one of the iPhone 15 Ultra’s perks. That’s just speculation, however. Whether or not Apple moves to titanium, the front and back panels will still be made of glass. Apple still needs the iPhone to support wireless charging, especially with the rise of MagSafe.

What seems more certain at this stage is that all iPhone 15 models will get USB-C ports instead of Lightning connectors next year. This has nothing to do with titanium alloys or handset prices. Apple has to make the change because the European Union has decided to force electronic device makers to use USB-C for charging.

More Apple coverage:

best Apple deals online right now

.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Apple Has A Massive Sales Problem With The iPhone 14 Plus

When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year, it made a slight change to the lineup by introducing a new model — the iPhone 14 Plus. This model had the exact hardware specifications as the standard iPhone 14 — except for a larger display. While not exactly a replacement for last year's iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus filled a void in Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup following the cancellation of the iPhone Mini. Given that people weren't buying the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in sizable numbers, the writing was on the wall for the Mini series. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming evident that Apple's larger-screened replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini could meet the same fate.
BGR.com

4 exciting new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today

If you’re not on the iOS 16 beta track, it’s probably been about a month since you updated your iPhone operating system with a major release. Apple released minor iOS 16.0.X updates to fix specific software issues after the iPhone 14 launch, but it didn’t release any new features. iOS 16.1 will change that on Monday, delivering a few exciting functionalities to your iPhone.
9to5Mac

iPadOS 16.1 will be available on October 24, here’s what’s new

Apple has officially given iPadOS 16 a release date. Alongside the announcement of new iPad Pro hardware today, Apple revealed that iPadOS 16.1 will be released for all iPad users on October 24. iPadOS 16 includes a number of changes for iPad users, headlined by the controversial new Stage Manager multitasking feature.
BGR.com

iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?

Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
BGR.com

Viral TikTok shows how to keep iPhone battery health at 100% for 2 years

The iPhone 14 Pro, especially the iPhone 14 Pro Max, offers extraordinary battery life. Needless to say, that’s a feature many smartphone buyers prioritize when picking a new handset. And the iPhones already offer great battery charging speed, even if they can’t match what’s available on Android.
Engadget

Get a near-mint condition MacBook Air for under $500

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Amazon boasted numerous discounts on Apple products during its Prime Early Access Sale, making it an excellent time to pick up some of the latest tech from the Cupertino giant. But if you missed out on the promotion or felt the deals were still too expensive, we’re offering price drops that might better suit your budget.
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Creative Bloq

2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal

It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
makeuseof.com

How to Soft Reset Your iPhone

It's normal for all tech gadgets to have a hiccup now and then. Fortunately, you can often resolve the problem at home without any cost. The solution is to soft reset your device. Let's first quickly look at what an iPhone soft reset does. Then, we'll go through the steps...
TechRadar

Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better

On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
ZDNet

Apple deal: Save $200 on the M1 MacBook Air right now

It's no secret that Apple makes high-quality computers. If you've been eyeing a new laptop, you can get a great discount on a MacBook Air right now. Save $200 and pick up the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip on Amazon for $799 today. Apple product deals are rare, but...
The Verge

How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone

Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
BGR.com

BGR.com

345K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy