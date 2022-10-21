ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

1 dead in rollover crash in Uintah County

RANDLETT, Uintah County — A man died in a rollover crash near 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett on Saturday. About 9 p.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived they were directed to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to Uintah County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman, 18, dead after head-on collision near Soldier Summit

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash on US 6 near Soldier Summit at the Utah County/Wasatch County line. Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Quincey Bruer told Gephardt Daily the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 211 on the mountain pass.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Woman dies after crash near I-15 with Lehi fire truck

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman died after a crash with a fire truck on the northern end of Utah County. The crash happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m. in Lehi near the interchange with Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway. Trooper Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

BLM Issues Decision on Lila Canyon Mine

The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37% of customers in the State of Utah.
PRICE, UT
Daily Herald

Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson

It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
PAYSON, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter

Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy