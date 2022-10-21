Read full article on original website
ksl.com
1 dead in rollover crash in Uintah County
RANDLETT, Uintah County — A man died in a rollover crash near 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett on Saturday. About 9 p.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived they were directed to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to Uintah County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.
KSLTV
New rash of catalytic converter thefts reported around Salt Lake, Utah counties
Police are seeing a sudden rise once again in catalytic converter thefts, with videos showing how the thieves take only seconds to put a car owner out more than $1,000. Residents in a condo complex in Saratoga Springs became the latest victims. On Monday, Karrie Smith and her husband couldn’t...
Gephardt Daily
Woman, 18, dead after head-on collision near Soldier Summit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash on US 6 near Soldier Summit at the Utah County/Wasatch County line. Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Quincey Bruer told Gephardt Daily the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 211 on the mountain pass.
Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help
The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.
kjzz.com
Woman dies after crash near I-15 with Lehi fire truck
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman died after a crash with a fire truck on the northern end of Utah County. The crash happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m. in Lehi near the interchange with Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway. Trooper Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol...
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman in labor trapped on I-80 rescued by North Summit Fire
PARK CITY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS responded to a call on October 16 requesting help for a woman in labor who was stuck in traffic […]
kmyu.tv
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
etvnews.com
BLM Issues Decision on Lila Canyon Mine
The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37% of customers in the State of Utah.
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson
It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
First winter storm of the 22/23 season hits Park City Mountains with up to 10″ of snow
PARK CITY, Utah — After a full week of hype the first winter storm of the 22/23 season is here. A few inches can be seen at both Deer Valley […]
Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter
Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
Incoming storm to bring plummeting temps and predicted snow totals in double digits for mountains
Park City, UTAH — As we head into the weekend, the forecast for a significant snowfall from this first winter storm keeps growing. Evan Thayer from OpenSnow and Powderchasers has […]
