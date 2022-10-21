Read full article on original website
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
Watch Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan Reveal What the Band’s Original Name Was
It’s widely known that Skid Row purchased the rights to their name from British guitarist Gary Moore. As founding bassist Rachel Bolan just revealed, however, they initially considered going by something else entirely. Bolan recently stopped by the In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie podcast, where Roxie asked him...
Sound for the Future review – memoir of kids’ post-punk band is film-making therapy
Who is this film for? That’s a question I found myself asking during artist and film-maker Matt Hulse’s ramshackle documentary. Aged 11, in the late 70s, Hulse formed a band called the Hippies with his older brother Toby, then 12, and sister Polly, then 8. He played drums – or rather chopsticks on cardboard boxes. In the promotional material for the film, the Hippies are described as Britain’s youngest post-punk band. But there’s no evidence here that they played gigs bigger than their mum’s front room, like hundreds of kids up and down the country. That said their songs – such as Rabies (“Rabies is a killer!”) – do have bundles of rough charm.
Young busker praised by Metallica after absolutely smashing Master of Puppets cover
The unidentified guitar hero wielded an Ibanez Paul Gilbert Mikro signature model and navigated his way through the track's riffs and solos without breaking a sweat. Thanks in part to Netflix’s Stranger Things, Metallica’s Master of Puppets is now the heavy metal anthem of a whole new generation, after it was heard in quite spectacular fashion on the small screen during 2022’s most talked-about TV show.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Nilsson Wrote for Other Artists
How Harry Nilsson started writing songs was fairly accidental. When he couldn’t remember melodies or lyrics of popular tunes he liked, he just began crafting his own. Born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York on June 15, 1941, and raised by his mother in NYC before later moving to California with extended family as a teen. Nilsson’s earlier dives into music came in the late 1950s when he became immersed in singing, urged by his uncle’s singing lessons, crooning along to songs by The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles. Prompted by his uncle, who gave him singing lessons, to use his voice for money, Nilsson soon landed a job singing demos by 1962 and began gaining some success as s songwriter thereafter, writing songs early on for Little Richard.
'The Banshees of Inisherin's Composer on the Making of the Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Last week, some theaters premiered an exciting new title that people might be talking about for months. Yes, Black Adam is great, but the new Martin McDonagh film is now among us, and the director and screenwriter has once again struck gold with his storytelling. If you’ve seen The Banshees of Inisherin or are excited to check it out, you know that music is an essential part of composing a compelling narrative, and Hollywood Records shared with Collider that the comedy/drama has a lot to say in that department – and you can now hear the soundtrack of the movie yourself to discover how innovative and experimental it is.
Why Brian Johnson ‘Couldn’t Watch’ Axl Rose Play With AC/DC – ‘I Bear No Grudges’
It’s never easy to watch your former bandmates carry on with your substitute, especially when you’re Brian Johnson seeing Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose sing in AC/DC. In fact, Johnson reveals in his new memoir – The Lives of Brian – he couldn’t bring himself to watch Rose perform with the band back in 2016.
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
Moment Bill Murray repeatedly touches Geena Davis in resurfaced 1990 interview
Bill Murray can be seen repeatedly touching actor Geena Davis in a resurfaced clip of an interview the pair did to promote his 1990 film Quick Change.Footage shows Murray running his fingers up and down Davis' arm and pulling down the straps of her dress during an appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show that same year.Davis has since described the interview as "awful" in an interview with the i.The Independent has contacted Murray for comment.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More George Clooney ‘hated’ Brad Pitt was cast in Thelma & Louise instead of him, Geena Davis revealsNetflix adds ‘fiction’ disclaimer to The Crown after Judi Dench’s open letterLewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy
Jennifer Lawrence Spotted on Long Island Set of Upcoming Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence is glowing on the set of her upcoming film. On Thursday, the Hunger Games star was spotted filming scenes for her comedy No Hard Feelings in Long Island, New York, alongside costar Andrew Barth Feldman. Lawrence, 32, wore a pink thigh-length dress with matching necklaces and silver heels...
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
New Music for You this Week- October 24, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. American Idol’s HunterGirl just released her label debut with “Hometown Out of Me.” Writing the song once she returned to Nashville from filming American Idol in Los Angeles, the idea came to her when she was in line at the grocery store in her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee with her mom, and noticed people in town had bought ads in their local paper to cheer her on during her Idol journey. Showing her appreciation to where she grew up and saying thank you to her community the only way she knows how, she wrote “Hometown Out Of Me” with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins.
‘Danger Force’ Director Mike Caron Launches Production Company & Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Monster Kid Detective Squad’
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Caron, director of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Paramount+’s Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, is branching out on his own. Caron has launched his own production company Mike Caron Productions and has set a small-screen adaptation of mystery series Monster Kid Detective Squad as one of his first projects. He is looking to develop projects in the family space. Monster Kid Detective Squad is set in Frightsville and follows characters such as Elsie Frankenstein, a super-strong young monster, Sherry Dracula is a young, headstrong vampire and Rico Gillman, a young sea monster. The book series is written by Jason Henderson and In Churl Yo...
Chet Walker Dies: Tony-Nominated Choreographer and Creator of ‘Fosse’ Was 68
Chet Walker, a Broadway dancer and choreographer who created the Tony-winning 1999 hit musical Fosse, died October 21 at his home in Cornelius, NC, from a glioblastoma tumor. He was 68. His death was announced by his family. Husband Jack, their daughter Charlie and other family members were at his side when he died. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Walker began performing on Broadway at the age of 16 when he appeared in the first revival of On the Town in 1971. Other Broadway performing credits include Loreli, The Ambassadors, and four Bob Fosse musicals: The Pajama Game,...
