1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in connection to 2021 Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex in 2021. According to Little Rock police, Jamarion Holmes was developed as a suspect in the July 8, 2021 killing of 49-year-old David Allen Brown at the Valley Crossing Apartments off of Green Mountain Drive.
1 in critical condition following Friday shooting near Arkansas State Police headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in critical condition following a Friday night shooting near state police headquarters in Little Rock. According to the Little Rock police, one person was shot around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road. "One victim was taken to an...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
Little Rock police work to find answers to Aug. 13 homicide, believes community can help
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are pressing forward with their investigation into an early August homicide. Police responded to the 900 block of Rodney Parham Road where Glean Finley was dead from apparent gunshot wounds. As detectives work to find answers, officials of the department said they...
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Leander Drive
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Leander Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later died as...
Police: Man suspected in deadly Little Rock West 12th Street shooting surrenders to detectives
Little Rock police said Tuesday that a man suspected in a deadly shooting from last week surrendered to detectives.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
Victims of deadly fire at Shorter Garden College apartments identified
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday, October 4, an early morning fire devastated the Shorter College Gardens Apartments in North Little Rock and left three dead. The victims have now officially been identified as 64-year-old Wanda Freeman, 63-year-old Kenneth Jackson, and 71-year-old Allewese Childs. Detectives with the North...
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
Conway police looking for wanted suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
