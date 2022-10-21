Seabrook man dies after moped he was driving crashed with an SUV Thursday morning

A Seabrook man was killed Thursday morning in Beaufort when the moped he was driving collided with an SUV, according to officials from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Steve Delaney, 50, died just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday as a result of his injuries, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday, when the moped collided with a Chevrolet SUV. At the time of the crash, both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 21 near Shanklin Road in Beaufort, according to Lance Cpl Nick Pye, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Delaney was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital . The driver of the SUV was not injured, Pye said.

The death has been ruled an accident, Ott said. No autopsy will be performed.