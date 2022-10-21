ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Seabrook man dies after moped he was driving crashed with an SUV Thursday morning

By Evan McKenna
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

A Seabrook man was killed Thursday morning in Beaufort when the moped he was driving collided with an SUV, according to officials from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Steve Delaney, 50, died just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday as a result of his injuries, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday, when the moped collided with a Chevrolet SUV. At the time of the crash, both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 21 near Shanklin Road in Beaufort, according to Lance Cpl Nick Pye, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Delaney was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital . The driver of the SUV was not injured, Pye said.

The death has been ruled an accident, Ott said. No autopsy will be performed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCPzX_0ihpY0iS00
A map shows the location of the fatal crash Thursday morning, near the intersection of U.S. 21 and Shanklin Road in Beaufort. Google Maps

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26W

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting Sunday afternoon left one person dead. Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Officers arrived and found a male victim of an unknown age “with an injury consistent to a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County house fire deemed suspicious, officials say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District ruled a house fire in the Pinewood district of Burton suspicious late last night. According to officials, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a call of a suspicious fire just past 11:30 p.m. last night. When crews arrived, they […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Dashcam video shows high-speed pursuit that led to deadly crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol pursuit that led to a deadly crash involved high speeds and cars weaving in and out of traffic on a two-lane road, dashcam video shows. Damaris Sentell Williams was driving a reported stolen vehicle in Berkeley County on Sept. 12,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Goose Creek teen who was killed in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in September. Sir James Robinson, 17, died at a local hospital after he was shot at a Goose Creek...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
5K+
Followers
174
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy