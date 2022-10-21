ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WLNS

Defunct Michigan radar added to national historic register

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A landmark of Saugatuck is about to earn a classification from the National Register of Historic Places. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (more commonly known as NORAD) radar at Mt. Baldhead was in operation from 1958 to 1968, according to Chuck Gustafson, a local historian.
SAUGATUCK, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Progressive AE named director of engineering

A Grand Rapids architectural and engineering firm has a new director of engineering. Progressive AE on Thursday, Oct. 20, announced Jeff Roman as the firm’s new director of engineering. “As a full-service architecture and engineering firm celebrating 60 years of design excellence, we are excited for Jeff to join...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

International cannabis brand setting up shop in Grand Rapids

An international cannabis brand is setting up a Grand Rapids flagship store in partnership with a local company. San Francisco-based Cookies is set to open a store at 330 Ann St. NW through an IP licensing deal with Michigan-owned Noxx. The 3,000-square-foot store’s exterior is painted a cannot-miss Cookie Monster blue.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

