natureworldnews.com
Michigan River Contaminated with 2000 Gallons of Liquid Waste from Packaging Plant
Kalamazoo, the Michigan river, took in 2000 gallons of leaked liquid waste that came from the nearby packaging plant. According to city officials, the recent liquid waste spill in the Kalamazoo River was caused by the Graphic Packaging International plant. Around 6:30 AM, city officials were informed of the spill....
WLNS
Defunct Michigan radar added to national historic register
SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A landmark of Saugatuck is about to earn a classification from the National Register of Historic Places. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (more commonly known as NORAD) radar at Mt. Baldhead was in operation from 1958 to 1968, according to Chuck Gustafson, a local historian.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Progressive AE named director of engineering
A Grand Rapids architectural and engineering firm has a new director of engineering. Progressive AE on Thursday, Oct. 20, announced Jeff Roman as the firm’s new director of engineering. “As a full-service architecture and engineering firm celebrating 60 years of design excellence, we are excited for Jeff to join...
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
International cannabis brand setting up shop in Grand Rapids
An international cannabis brand is setting up a Grand Rapids flagship store in partnership with a local company. San Francisco-based Cookies is set to open a store at 330 Ann St. NW through an IP licensing deal with Michigan-owned Noxx. The 3,000-square-foot store’s exterior is painted a cannot-miss Cookie Monster blue.
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
How Long Do you Have To Clear Your Sidewalk After It Snows in Grand Rapids?
Not to quote Game of Thrones, but... Winter is coming to West Michigan. And with winter comes piles and piles of the cold, fluffy, white stuff we're all familiar with. It's fun to make snowmen, and throw a few snowballs too, but eventually, we all have to deal with the one inarguably worst part of snow: clearing our drive ways and sidewalks.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
New Brewhouse coming; road work near airport nearly finished: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 15-20
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction has begun on a new restaurant and bank at the entrance to the Shops at Centerpoint shopping center in Grand Rapids. It will be located at 3445 28th St. SE, in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location near East Beltline Avenue SE.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
