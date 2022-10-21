Read full article on original website
Centralia & Mt. Vernon Community Gardens thrive
The Centralia Community Garden, located at the Marion County Housing Authority property on Sycamore between Rexford and Haussler, has been growing very well. The Mt. Vernon Community Garden, located at Veteran’s Memorial Park, has also been growing great as well. Local United Way members and the community garden organizers are proud of this opportunity to provide fresh foods to surrounding communities and are thankful for the University of Illinois Extension Office and their continued support with this project.
Brehm’s October schedule offers fun for everyone
The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. The Library will host Books for Treats from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. There will be free books! Books are brain candy. Make sure to wear your costumes. This event is part of the annual Downtown Development Trick or Treat event.
