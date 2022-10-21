Read full article on original website
Related
nbc24.com
Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
WANE-TV
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
thevillagereporter.com
Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured
Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road near Sidney.
13abc.com
Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.
Saturday night fire remains under investigation
LIMA — A fire destroyed a home on Lima’s south side late Saturday night. The Lima Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat from the fire also damaged homes on either side of the house. The...
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
WTOL-TV
One person dead in I-75 crash in Hancock County
Madelyne Watkins is at live the scene of a multi-car crash on I-75 northbound near SR 235. Steven Jackson breaks down how you may be able to get around it.
Video shows multi-car accident in Washtenaw Co.
A video posted by the Michigan State Police shows a multi-vehicle car accident.
Canyon Cove townhome residents say multiple carbon monoxide dangerous for complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some residents living in the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo claim to have been struggling with carbon monoxide issues for months. The Toledo Fire Department confirmed it has responded to two calls for carbon monoxide issues on the property, going back as far as March.
13abc.com
Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
Lima News
Grismore Road bridge to be closed Monday
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP —Grismore Road, in northern Allen County between Napoleon and Cool Roads, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. for roadway paving, according to the Allen County Engineer’s office. During those hours, school transportation and emergency vehicles will have road access. For more...
Comments / 5