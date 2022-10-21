ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, OH

nbc24.com

Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
DEFIANCE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County

LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
abc57.com

Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thevillagereporter.com

Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured

Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
ALLEN PARK, MI
WDTN

1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Saturday night fire remains under investigation

LIMA — A fire destroyed a home on Lima’s south side late Saturday night. The Lima Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat from the fire also damaged homes on either side of the house. The...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman

Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Grismore Road bridge to be closed Monday

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP —Grismore Road, in northern Allen County between Napoleon and Cool Roads, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. for roadway paving, according to the Allen County Engineer’s office. During those hours, school transportation and emergency vehicles will have road access. For more...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

