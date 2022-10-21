ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Monkeypox retreating but threat remains, experts warn

By Isabelle Cortes, Fred GARET, Ernesto BENAVIDES, Pascal GUYOT
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8V8Z_0ihpXemM00
A monkeypox sore on the hand of a man in Peru, one of the few places where cases are increasing /AFP/File

The global monkeypox outbreak has been receding for months, but experts warn against prematurely declaring victory because a resurgence remains possible and the virus still circulates in the African countries where it has long been endemic.

Since monkeypox suddenly started spreading across the world in May, more than 73,000 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded in over 100 countries, the World Health Organization said this week.

Nearly 90 percent of the cases have been among men who had sex with men, the WHO said.

But since peaking in July, infection numbers have consistently fallen, particularly in Europe and North America, the hardest hit areas in the early stages of the global outbreak.

The number of new global cases fell by 20 percent in the seven days up to Sunday compared to the previous week, the WHO said.

Case numbers are still however increasing in some areas including in South America, with infections rising seven percent in Peru during that time.

"We are heading towards the end, but we are not there yet," Jean-Claude Manuguerra, head of the environment and infectious risks unit at France's Pasteur Institute, told AFP.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that "a declining outbreak can be the most dangerous outbreak, because it can tempt us to think that the crisis is over, and to let down our guard".

- Awareness key -

Several experts told AFP the main reason cases had fallen was a change in behaviour by at-risk communities, particularly men who have sex with men, though vaccination has also played a role.

Surveys have found that around half of men who have sex with men reduced the number of their sexual encounters, particular at sex events or venues, because of monkeypox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrvrN_0ihpXemM00
Vaccination played a role in monkeypox cases falling, but caution by at-risk communities was a larger factor, experts say /AFP/File

Campaigns by organisations in those communities have helped raise awareness, Manuguerra said, adding that such groups were "closer to the ground and perhaps more listened to than the authorities".

Carlos Maluquer de Motes, a virologist at the UK's Surrey University, said vaccinating against monkeypox "has helped, but the number of available doses remains low".

However, the vaccines, which were originally developed to fight smallpox, are still recommended to protect against monkeypox.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said this week that robust data on the effectiveness of the vaccines was "still lacking".

A preliminary analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month however found that unvaccinated people were 14 times more at risk of getting monkeypox.

- Possible scenarios -

Warning that "significant uncertainties remain", the ECDC laid out four possible scenarios for how the outbreak could evolve.

The worst case scenario is that monkeypox has a resurgence worldwide as the behaviour of at-risk groups returns to normal.

A likely scenario is that the virus stays at a relatively low level, with sporadic outbreaks "almost exclusively" among men who have sex with men, the ECDC said.

Or monkeypox could wane or even be eliminated completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjufV_0ihpXemM00
Monkeypox /AFP/File

Monkeypox is much less contagious than Covid, and does not mutate into other variants as rapidly.

However, "the more cycles of infection there are, the more likely monkeypox is to change and adapt", Maluquer de Motes said.

Despite spreading across the world this year, the majority of deaths have come where monkeypox has long been killing people: in the 11 African countries where it remains endemic.

Elsewhere monkeypox has spread via human contact, but in these African regions, outbreaks mostly occur when people catch it from animals, mainly rodents, in rural areas.

This means the source of the virus in Africa remains, warned Steve Ahuka-Mundeke, the head of virology at the Democratic Republic of the Congo's medical research institute INRB.

"We may have new exported cases and a new outbreak wave at any time," he said.

In recent months "we have again seen that global strategies are only deployed when northern countries are affected -- which does not at all absolve the African health authorities", he added.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know

Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports human H5N6 avian influenza case in Guangxi child

Hong Kong health officials reports today a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The case involves a 3-year-old boy living in Nanning, Guangxi. He developed symptoms on September 1 and was admitted for treatment on September 11. He is in serious condition. From 2014 to date, 81...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
The US Sun

How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease

A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
The Independent

Horrified disease experts urge farmer to stop cuddling Emmanuel the emu dying of bird flu as photos go viral

Virologists said they were left shocked after viral social media posts from an influencer and farm owner showed her cuddling TikTok’s most famous emu, lovingly called Emmanuel Todd Lopez, after it contracted avian flu.Experts are warning US farmers to cease cuddling and coming in close contact with infected birds, saying it could be “extremely dangerous”.One expert has said this was “no different than exposure to bird flu from a bird market or wet market anywhere in the world”.The warnings have come after an outpouring of sorrow and support for Taylor Blake, an influencer, whose family-owned bird farm in Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?

COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
GEORGIA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy