ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Christian Fiscal Court to hear solar farm ordinance Nov. 10

Christian Fiscal Court will consider an ordinance on November 10 that would restrict where and how any potential solar farms would have to operate in Christian County. Oriden has been planning to construct a large solar farm in the Dogwood community of northeastern Christian County and dozens of neighboring property owners and local farmers have been actively opposed to the concept.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

United Way of the Pennyrile gives campaign update

The Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got an update from the United Way of the Pennyrile Tuesday, which is approaching the half-way mark of their fundraising campaign. It was an exciting meeting, with friendly competition and fundraising, in the name of supporting the 19 partner agencies of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz

Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
CADIZ, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Local business owner, founder of Gracious Me! passes away

The community is remembering and mourning the loss of a local business owner, as Sherry Ezell Calhoun passed away following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Known to the community as the founder and owner of Gracious Me!, Calhoun is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Calhoun, her mother Patsy Ezell, her daughters Ashley Smith and Andrea Calhoun, along with a brother, sister and two grand-children. A longtime stay at home mother who put the focus on family, generosity and hospitality, Calhoun opened Gracious Me! in 2005.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet. A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Area gets much-needed rain, not enough to end drought

Much-needed rainfall arrived in Western Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t enough to end the ongoing drought. The Mesonet site just north of Hopkinsville received six-tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, three-quarters of an inch fell at the site between Elkton and Trenton in Todd County and the site just north of Cadiz recorded just over four-tenths of an inch.
TODD COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Hopkinsville’s Faith Folz

She has been a big part of the Hopkinsville Lady Tiger soccer team for the past four seasons. However, the accomplishments of Hoptown senior Faith Folz extend beyond the reach of the pitch. It is those achievements that have her as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’. Faith excels in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Sherry Ezell Calhoun

(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday October 28th at 10am at New Work Fellowship. Burial will follow in the Calhoun Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at New Work Fellowship. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Leaf Collection Begins Next Week

The Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise has announced the city’s annual leaf collection will begin next Tuesday, November 1 and continue through January 31. Through the program, leaves are collected by one of two large vacuum trucks that cross each section of the city. They make two complete passes through each neighborhood and multiple passes on major streets.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Rosie Mae McGhee Wright

(Age84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday October 29th at 1pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy