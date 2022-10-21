Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court to hear solar farm ordinance Nov. 10
Christian Fiscal Court will consider an ordinance on November 10 that would restrict where and how any potential solar farms would have to operate in Christian County. Oriden has been planning to construct a large solar farm in the Dogwood community of northeastern Christian County and dozens of neighboring property owners and local farmers have been actively opposed to the concept.
whopam.com
United Way of the Pennyrile gives campaign update
The Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got an update from the United Way of the Pennyrile Tuesday, which is approaching the half-way mark of their fundraising campaign. It was an exciting meeting, with friendly competition and fundraising, in the name of supporting the 19 partner agencies of the...
whvoradio.com
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
whvoradio.com
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
wkyufm.org
WKU to dedicate building in honor of first Black student to attend and graduate from the school
Western Kentucky University will honor a trailblazer this week, the first African-American student to enroll and graduate from the institution. Logan County native Margaret Munday made history in 1956 as WKU opened its doors to students of color following desegregation. More than 60 years later, the university will dedicate a...
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
whopam.com
Local business owner, founder of Gracious Me! passes away
The community is remembering and mourning the loss of a local business owner, as Sherry Ezell Calhoun passed away following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Known to the community as the founder and owner of Gracious Me!, Calhoun is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Calhoun, her mother Patsy Ezell, her daughters Ashley Smith and Andrea Calhoun, along with a brother, sister and two grand-children. A longtime stay at home mother who put the focus on family, generosity and hospitality, Calhoun opened Gracious Me! in 2005.
WBKO
Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet. A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.
wnky.com
Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
whopam.com
HFD: Burn ban applies to contained bon fires, other activities normally legal in city
Most of Western Kentucky, including Christian County, remains under a burn ban, and that includes some burning that would normally be allowed in the city of Hopkinsville. Lt. Payton Rogers with the Hopkinsville Fire Department says even small bon fires are included in the burn ban, as a spark could cause a major incident.
whopam.com
Area gets much-needed rain, not enough to end drought
Much-needed rainfall arrived in Western Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t enough to end the ongoing drought. The Mesonet site just north of Hopkinsville received six-tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, three-quarters of an inch fell at the site between Elkton and Trenton in Todd County and the site just north of Cadiz recorded just over four-tenths of an inch.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Hopkinsville’s Faith Folz
She has been a big part of the Hopkinsville Lady Tiger soccer team for the past four seasons. However, the accomplishments of Hoptown senior Faith Folz extend beyond the reach of the pitch. It is those achievements that have her as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A.’. Faith excels in...
whopam.com
Sherry Ezell Calhoun
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday October 28th at 10am at New Work Fellowship. Burial will follow in the Calhoun Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at New Work Fellowship. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
sgfcitizen.org
In a dark tent with armed security guards, University Heights residents rally to protect their neighborhood
In a dark tent with armed guards, 23 people took turns Monday expressing why they believe a developer’s plans to rezone several properties from residential to commercial will destroy the neighborhood they love. “When you start breaking down a neighborhood piece by piece, it falls apart,” said Rodney Dixon,...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Leaf Collection Begins Next Week
The Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise has announced the city’s annual leaf collection will begin next Tuesday, November 1 and continue through January 31. Through the program, leaves are collected by one of two large vacuum trucks that cross each section of the city. They make two complete passes through each neighborhood and multiple passes on major streets.
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
clarksvillenow.com
Big Birdie Ball Tournament turns downtown Clarksville into 9-hole course
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Golfers turned downtown into a nine-hole course during the Big Birdie Ball Tournament this weekend. For a putting fee, teams got downtown-safe equipment and a course to navigate through the city, as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was the fifth annual...
whopam.com
Rosie Mae McGhee Wright
(Age84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday October 29th at 1pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
