whopam.com
Public library Fall Festival is Friday, pumpkin carving contest underway
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library Fall Festival is coming up Friday and there’s still time to take part in the Imagination Library pumpkin carving contest. Appearing on WHOP Tuesday morning, Library Executive Director DeAnna Sova says the fall festival will take place rain or shine at the library starting at 4:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend and play games and encourage early literacy.
whopam.com
About 350 people attended Torchlight Tales
About 350 people attended Saturday night’s Torchlight Tales at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville. Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says “the mothers, dads, children, grandparents, and others in attendance gathered on the grounds at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center to enjoy the Bell Witch Story as told by local historian William Turner and educator and storyteller Wayne Goolsby.”
whopam.com
Sherry Ezell Calhoun
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday October 28th at 10am at New Work Fellowship. Burial will follow in the Calhoun Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at New Work Fellowship. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Local business owner, founder of Gracious Me! passes away
The community is remembering and mourning the loss of a local business owner, as Sherry Ezell Calhoun passed away following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Known to the community as the founder and owner of Gracious Me!, Calhoun is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Calhoun, her mother Patsy Ezell, her daughters Ashley Smith and Andrea Calhoun, along with a brother, sister and two grand-children. A longtime stay at home mother who put the focus on family, generosity and hospitality, Calhoun opened Gracious Me! in 2005.
whvoradio.com
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court to hear solar farm ordinance Nov. 10
Christian Fiscal Court will consider an ordinance on November 10 that would restrict where and how any potential solar farms would have to operate in Christian County. Oriden has been planning to construct a large solar farm in the Dogwood community of northeastern Christian County and dozens of neighboring property owners and local farmers have been actively opposed to the concept.
whopam.com
United Way of the Pennyrile gives campaign update
The Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got an update from the United Way of the Pennyrile Tuesday, which is approaching the half-way mark of their fundraising campaign. It was an exciting meeting, with friendly competition and fundraising, in the name of supporting the 19 partner agencies of the...
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
whopam.com
Carson Junior Moore
(Age 75, of Elkton) Memorial service will be Friday October 28th at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on burglary charge
An arrest was made on a burglary charge Tuesday after video surveillance captured a man allegedly inside a shop on Douglas Street. Photos were sent to police showing a while male suspect wearing a backpack approaching the building and later leaving while carrying what appeared to be electrical wiring. Hopkinsville...
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
whopam.com
HFD: Burn ban applies to contained bon fires, other activities normally legal in city
Most of Western Kentucky, including Christian County, remains under a burn ban, and that includes some burning that would normally be allowed in the city of Hopkinsville. Lt. Payton Rogers with the Hopkinsville Fire Department says even small bon fires are included in the burn ban, as a spark could cause a major incident.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
KFVS12
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
whopam.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Area gets much-needed rain, not enough to end drought
Much-needed rainfall arrived in Western Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t enough to end the ongoing drought. The Mesonet site just north of Hopkinsville received six-tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, three-quarters of an inch fell at the site between Elkton and Trenton in Todd County and the site just north of Cadiz recorded just over four-tenths of an inch.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
