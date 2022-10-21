Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Defense motions could sidetrack trial in Taos compound case
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled five defendants are competent to stand trial more than four years after they were found in a squalid New Mexico compound with 11 malnourished children and the body of a young boy. But multiple motions filed by defense lawyers last week...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Two Chinese spies charged with trying to obstruct US Huawei investigation, Garland says – live
Duo accused of trying to disrupt DoJ’s criminal prosecution of Chinese telecoms giant – follow all the latest news
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-US diplomat jailed in Russia for 'smuggling weed in contact lenses' is moved to secret penal colony out of contact with his family: Teacher warned to 'avoid gay-looking inmates' or face a beating from prison guards
A former US diplomat jailed in Russia for marijuana possession has been moved to a secret penal colony where he will be forced to carry out hard labor alongside notorious criminals. Marc Fogel, formerly a teacher at the $34,000-year-old Anglo-American School in Moscow, has been transferred to the camp without...
Secretary of State files 3 political complaints against organizations which defeated her in court
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has filed formal complaints against three Montana organizations for what her office says are violations of Montana law when it comes to voter registration. However, those three organizations are among the organizations that successfully sued Jacobsen for three voter laws that have been ruled unlawful, and they say the […] The post Secretary of State files 3 political complaints against organizations which defeated her in court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WEKU
Abortion is on the California ballot. But does that mean at any point in pregnancy?
CA voters are expected to approve a constitutional amendment on abortion rights. But critics say it would actually expand abortion rights, because the amendment ignores the concept of fetal viability.
U.S. Accuses Chinese Spies of Scheming to Disrupt Huawei Investigation
In one of three Justice Department cases unveiled Monday accusing Chinese state actors of obstruction, the U.S. alleged two Chinese intelligence officers attempted to interfere in a criminal probe into Huawei Technologies. Guochun He and Zheng Wang allegedly bribed an unnamed U.S. law enforcement official in an attempt to glean confidential information related to the investigation, paying out as much as $41,000 via Bitcoin, according to the complaint. However, the U.S. official, who had developed a relationship with the pair since 2007, was actually a double agent working with the FBI. Together, U.S. intelligence officials passed along a faux document labeled “SECRET” to the alleged Chinese spies in October 2021, describing fake prosecution strategies and potential charges, which He described as “exactly what” he was “waiting for.” “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. Wang faces up to 20 years behind bars for obstruction while He faces up to 40 years for obstruction and money laundering. They are both still at large.Read it at Bloomberg
WacoTrib.com
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there...
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 5:12 p.m. EDT
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day. ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.
