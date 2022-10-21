The Centralia Community Garden, located at the Marion County Housing Authority property on Sycamore between Rexford and Haussler, has been growing very well. The Mt. Vernon Community Garden, located at Veteran’s Memorial Park, has also been growing great as well. Local United Way members and the community garden organizers are proud of this opportunity to provide fresh foods to surrounding communities and are thankful for the University of Illinois Extension Office and their continued support with this project.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO