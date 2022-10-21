Read full article on original website
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic
The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth
As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
Red Sox legend David Ortiz talks recruiting Celtics’ Al Horford to Boston
Before Al Horford signed with the Celtics in 2016, he had some help from a local Boston sports legend in learning more about the city. Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz recently talked about what it was like hosting Horford whenever the Celtics were in town. Ortiz...
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Magic
While Al Horford said at Friday’s shootaround he plans to play in back-to-back this season and Saturday’s game against the Magic, that won’t be the case after all. Horford was listed as out on the Celtics’ injury report for the 7 p.m. game facing the Magic because of low back stiffness.
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum called ‘formula for success’ for team chemistry
The Celtics look impressive after starting 2-0 on the season, including a 111-104 win over the Heat on Friday. The C’s have ousted two East contenders in the form of the Sixers and Heat, forging their own hot start to the season. That’s life as a contender as Boston looks to get back to the NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum credits Noah Vonleh, Sam Hauser as bench helps Celtics win over Heat
Jayson Tatum has routinely played as the only starter on Celtics bench units throughout recent seasons as he’s risen to an All-Star level. This year, he’s been dealing with a relatively new cast of characters on that front amid injuries to Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari along with some offseason changes in personnel.
