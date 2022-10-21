ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic

The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth

As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
How to buy Phillies vs. Astros World Series tickets

The Houston Astros will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series starting on Friday, October 28 in Houston, Texas. Fans looking to purchase tickets to any of the World Series games can shop around on VividSeats, StubHub and TicketNetwork for the best seats and prices. *Fans...
Texans vs. Raiders game: How to watch NFL week 7 for free

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders come off their bye weeks in search of their second win of the season when they face off on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will be at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV and will be broadcast on CBS at 4:05 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, Paramount Plus and Sling. FuboTV and Paramount Plus both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. Paramount Plus plans start at just $4.99 a month and as long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.
